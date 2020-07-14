LITA FORD: 'We Have Made The Decision To Refund All 2020 VIP And Guitar Experiences'

Lita Ford says that refunds will be issued to anyone who purchased a "VIP Experience" to one of her previously announced shows.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country and the world, thousands of concerts and festivals have either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining make performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible.

Earlier today, Lita released the following statement via her social media:

"A special announcement to all Lita Ford 2020 VIP Experience Ticket Holders

"To all our 2020 VIP crew.

"Hoping every one of you are remaining safe and well in these continuing unprecedented times we are living in.

"As with all of us, 2020 has been a year that none of us could have ever foreseen or imagined. So many of you have reached out to tell us that you are holding on to your VIP's and waiting on your date to be rescheduled. I cannot thank you enough for this and all the years of your support and loyalty. It means everything to me.

"It has been a difficult choice to make but due to the ever-changing day-by-day state and local restrictions that are being implemented we have made the decision to refund all 2020 Lita Ford VIP and Guitar Experiences. It is the only fair decision to make, to you, the fans.

"Where we are expecting the majority of our listed performances to happen in the upcoming months, we are still unable to guarantee that the changing town, county and state social distancing mandates and restrictions will allow us to hold these up close and personal VIP Experiences.

"We promise once regulations lift and we are able to hold our VIP Experience's with no uncertainties they will be announced and made available again to all of you.

"Please visit litaford-vip.com for information and instruction on obtaining your refund. See You All Real Soon."

Lita has spent the last couple of years working on her long-awaited new solo album. The follow-up to 2012's "Living Like A Runaway" is once again being helmed by guitarist/producer Gary Hoey, who contributes some guitar playing to the disc, alongside the rest of Ford's backing band, which continues to consist of guitarist Patrick Kennison, drummer Bobby Rock and bassist Marty O'Brien.

Last year, Lita told The Metal Voice that her new album will include a song called "Monsters", which was inspired by infamous cult leaders like Charles Manson and David Koresh. "It's just really dark and nasty stuff — brainwashing people and all the stuff [Koresh] did, and got all those people to drink Kool-Aid," she said. "But then again, it could be someone like your attorney, or it could be someone like your mom who is the monster in your life. It could be your manager. You never know who the monster in your life is gonna turn out to be."

Ford's last release was 2016's "Time Capsule", a collection of songs that were recorded by Lita in the past, but never before made available.

Four years ago, Lita released an autobiography, "Living Like A Runaway: A Memoir", via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books), an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

