LITA FORD On Her Upcoming Studio Album: 'The Songs Are Great, And Everything Is Great'

Lita Ford spoke to Tulsa Music Stream about the progress of the recording sessions for her long-awaited new solo album. The follow-up to 2012's "Living Like A Runaway" is once again being helmed by guitarist/producer Gary Hoey, who contributes some guitar playing to the disc, alongside the rest of Ford's backing band, which continues to consist of guitarist Patrick Kennison, drummer Bobby Rock and bassist Marty O'Brien.

Lita said (hear audio below): "It's amazing. It's just really, really a gift from the gods, is what I say to [the other guys in the band]. 'You guys, the gods are watching over us.' It's just been really fantastic.

"It's taken me a long time to write these tracks," she continued. "We've had a lot of different things happen during the process of writing this album. My songwriting partner died, and I'm just, like, 'Dude, you're gonna check out on me now? C'mon.' So I finished the last couple of tracks, and then we went in to Minneapolis recently, where our studio is — it's actually our booking agent's studio. And it's a badass studio, and it's out of the way, and nobody even knows it's there. We go in and we have a great time. And our sound engineer, George Marshall, is just the best. And Bobby Rock is just the best. And the songs are great, and everything is great. Gary Hoey is the producer."

Lita went on to say that she is particularly proud of her guitar work on her new LP.

"Gary and I, we've been writing and recording over the last few years, and we've got some really great guitar parts," she said.

"I said to Gary my guitar heroes were the duos — Steve Hunter and Dick Wagner, who played with Alice Cooper. They were on 'Welcome To My Nightmare' and the records before that. And I love their guitar playing. The way they played together, there was a magic about it. And I said to Gary, after listening to all the songs that are going on the next record, I said, 'Gary, do you realize we are the Hunter/Wagner of 2020, 2021? It's us.' And he's, like, 'Yeah, man. I don't even know.' We didn't go in there with that intention in mind.

"Gary's one of the greatest guitar players around today," Lita added. "And I played my ass off. And so together, him and I just had a great time duking it out on guitars. We didn't even think about it. Now that it's all said and done and we're starting to go through the mixes, wow, those guitars are great."

Last year, Lita told The Metal Voice that her new album will include a song called "Monsters", which was inspired by infamous cult leaders like Charles Manson and David Koresh. "It's just really dark and nasty stuff — brainwashing people and all the stuff [Koresh] did, and got all those people to drink Kool-Aid," she said. "But then again, it could be someone like your attorney, or it could be someone like your mom who is the monster in your life. It could be your manager. You never know who the monster in your life is gonna turn out to be."

Ford's last release was 2016's "Time Capsule", a collection of songs that were recorded by Lita in the past, but never before made available.

Four years ago, Lita released an autobiography, "Living Like A Runaway: A Memoir", via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books), an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

