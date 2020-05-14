LITA FORD On COVID-19 Pandemic: 'We're Really Lucky That It Didn't Get Worse Than It Did'

Lita Ford spoke to Kiki Classic Rock about how she is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic.

"This virus thing is just weird," she said (hear audio below). "I think we're just really lucky that it didn't get worse than it did. It's already bad enough, and a lot of people are out of so many jobs. And that's the sickening part, I think, other than the deaths. But it could have been so much worse, and I think it's on its way out now — hopefully. I think we're over the hump, and it's on its way out. And a lot of it's going to do with these different states, and if these different states open up and say, 'Hey, we're back in business,' I don't think it's gonna be one of those situations where everybody just rushes to a rock concert. We're gonna have to sort of gear up again and work our way back up. I don't think it's gonna take too long. I think once they basically open the floodgates, I think we're gonna be okay to get out and do some live performances."

Lita has spent the last couple of years working on her long-awaited new solo album. The follow-up to 2012's "Living Like A Runaway" is once again being helmed by guitarist/producer Gary Hoey, who contributes some guitar playing to the disc, alongside the rest of Ford's backing band, which continues to consist of guitarist Patrick Kennison, drummer Bobby Rock and bassist Marty O'Brien.

Last year, Lita told The Metal Voice that her new album will include a song called "Monsters", which was inspired by infamous cult leaders like Charles Manson and David Koresh. "It's just really dark and nasty stuff — brainwashing people and all the stuff [Koresh] did, and got all those people to drink Kool-Aid," she said. "But then again, it could be someone like your attorney, or it could be someone like your mom who is the monster in your life. It could be your manager. You never know who the monster in your life is gonna turn out to be."

Ford's last release was 2016's "Time Capsule", a collection of songs that were recorded by Lita in the past, but never before made available.

Four years ago, Lita released an autobiography, "Living Like A Runaway: A Memoir", via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books), an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Photo credit: Dustin Jack

