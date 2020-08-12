LITA FORD Is Putting Finishing Touches On 'Badass' New Studio Album

Lita Ford spoke to Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station about the progress of the recording sessions for her long-awaited new solo album. The follow-up to 2012's "Living Like A Runaway" is once again being helmed by guitarist/producer Gary Hoey, who contributes some guitar playing to the disc, alongside the rest of Ford's backing band, which continues to consist of guitarist Patrick Kennison, drummer Bobby Rock and bassist Marty O'Brien.

"We're going in to cut drum tracks on August the 26th," Lita said (hear audio below). "And we've got 11 drum tracks. We're gonna go in with Bobby Rock and sound engineer George Marshall. We're gonna just finish up these 11 tracks that we have waiting in the wings to hopefully finish doing the drums, mixing, mastering. It's a real badass record, and I'm just chomping at the bit for everybody to hear it; I can hardly stand it."

Last year, Lita told The Metal Voice that her new album will include a song called "Monsters", which was inspired by infamous cult leaders like Charles Manson and David Koresh. "It's just really dark and nasty stuff — brainwashing people and all the stuff [Koresh] did, and got all those people to drink Kool-Aid," she said. "But then again, it could be someone like your attorney, or it could be someone like your mom who is the monster in your life. It could be your manager. You never know who the monster in your life is gonna turn out to be."

Ford's last release was 2016's "Time Capsule", a collection of songs that were recorded by Lita in the past, but never before made available.

Four years ago, Lita released an autobiography, "Living Like A Runaway: A Memoir", via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books), an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

