Listen To WARRIOR SOUL's Cover Of ALICE COOPER's 'Elected'

WARRIOR SOUL will release a covers album called "Cocaine And Other Good Stuff" on November 13 via Livewire/Cargo Records. The LP is preceded by a single, "Elected", available now.

"Cocaine And Other Good Stuff" is an incendiary compilation of songs that everyone in the band, both current and previous members, had some input choosing, and it shows true honesty in the recordings, making it a fresh take on some very listenable rock jams.

Says singer Kory Clarke: "We wanted to make a record that was not about all the crap we are all living in, as it seems like a well-worn path for. So, I had to think out of the box."

The album was recorded all over the western world (Edinburgh, Scotland; Newcastle, England, Copenhagen, Denmark; Los Angeles; New York; Chicago; Detroit; Sheffield, England; Costa Blanca, Torrevieja, Spain) in home studios.

Track listing:

01. Good Times Roll (Ocasek)

02. Cocaine (Cale)

03. Crosstown Traffic (Hendrix)

04. Cold Gin (Frehley)

05. D.O.A. (Van Halen, Van Halen, Anthony, Roth)

06. Elected (Cooper, Buxton, Bruce, Dunaway, Smith)

07. Outlaw (Kilmister, Campbell, Dee)

08. Firehouse (Stanley)

09. Get Down Tonight (Casey, Finch)

10. We're An American Band (Brewer)

11. Living After Midnight (Halford, Downing, Tipton)

The idea for a covers album started when Clarke was contacted by legendary rock photographer, Alex Ruffini's brother, enquiring if WARRIOR SOUL would record a cover of a KISS song, which was Alex Ruffini's favorite band, for a tribute in aid of cancer research. WARRIOR SOUL recorded "Cold Gin". Once the band started recording, it sounded really positive and they decided to assemble a complete record of covers ranging from MOTÖRHEAD to KC AND THE SUNSHINE BAND.

Says Clarke: "I contacted many of the musicians who have played with WARRIOR SOUL recently and asked if they wanted to be part of it. Everyone was very much up for it and ready to go. We called John Dryland at Livewire/Cargo Records, and he said, 'Of course, go for it. The irony of recording 'Good Times Roll' during a global pandemic really works as you can hear the sneer of sarcasm right through every chorus."

WARRIOR SOUL is known for recording some electrifying covers previously, including songs by JOY DIVISION, Iggy Pop and David Bowie. Kory Clarke has performed on several compilation and tribute albums singing other acts songs but this is the first complete album of its kind from WARRIOR SOUL.

Recording lineup:

Kory Clarke - Vocals

Dennis "El Guapo" Post - Guitar

Adam Arling - Guitar

John Hodgson - Guitar

Christian Kimmett - Bass

Kath Edmonds - Drums

Ivan Tambac - Drums

John Besser - Drums

Geoff Yeaton - Horns, Sax

