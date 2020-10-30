Listen To TOM MORELLO's New EP Featuring SLASH Guest Appearance, EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello has just released a new solo EP, "Comandante". The five-track affair includes a guest appearance by GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash on the song "Interstate 80", while another cut, "Secretariat", is a tribute to late VAN HALEN axeman Eddie Van Halen.

"Comandante" track listing:

01. Voodoo Child

02. Interstate 80 (feat. Slash)

03. Secretariat (for Eddie Van Halen)

04. Suburban Guerrilla

05. Cato Stedman & Neptune Frost

"Comandante" is Morello's first solo release following the July 2020 arrival of the "You Belong To Me" single.

Tom's latest solo LP, "The Atlas Underground", came out in 2018.

Genesis recently releases Morello's photographic memoir, "Whatever It Takes".

As the cofounder and guitarist of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE and PROPHETS OF RAGE, and as a solo artist and collaborator with artists as diverse as Bruce Springsteen and WU-TANG CLAN, few musicians have been as groundbreaking as Morello. In "Whatever It Takes", he tells his story through original commentary, handwritten notes, set lists and a wealth of photographs, to make this jam-packed photographic memoir fascinating, honest, and completely unique.

"I'm both blessed and cursed to be a guitar player," Morello said. "I didn't choose it, it chose me. The challenge was to find a way to weave my convictions into my music in a meaningful way."

