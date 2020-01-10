Listen To Title Track Of APOCALYPTICA's New Album, 'Cell-0'

Finnish cello rock band APOCALYPTICA has released "Cell-0", the title track of the group's latest studio album, due out January 10 via Silver Lining Music.

In support of the release of "Cell-0", APOCALYPTICA — cellists Eicca Toppinen, Perttu Kivilaakso and Paavo Lötjönen, and drummer Mikko Sirén — will be the special guests for SABATON on a 15-country, 23-date European tour that begins on January 17 in Zurich, Switzerland.

"We will be planning the full 'Cell-0' tour to be at the next level in terms of how we frame our performance," said Toppinen, "because we don't know any other way."

The recording of "Cell-0" followed a four-year break between albums that gave the band a fresh perspective and affected the way they approached the new music. The album sees them return to their roots and is the quartet's first instrumental album in 17 years, finding APOCALYPTICA challenging themselves to discover new flavours and colors in their respective instruments.

"It is tough to express without lyrics, but in 'Cell-0', we found particles of our universe previously unknown to us," they explained. "Millions of notes combine to create music just as millions of cells combine to create life, and when you visualize the whole thing, similar patterns appear."

Produced by APOCALYPTICA, mixed by Andrew Scheps (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, LANA DEL REY, METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH), and recorded at Sonic Pump Studios in Helsinki, "Cell-0" sees the band soaring into ethereal space on "Ashes Of The Modern World", while diving head-first into aggressive thrash cello-riffery during "En Route To Mayhem".

Rather than put strategic attention on aspects like writing singles, the band approached "Cell-0" as a fully formed piece of art, connecting the right details and hues with the energy of being a real cello-metal band. By pushing themselves to find other places and levels in their music, APOCALYPTICA opened up to some seemingly unorthodox methods and emotions while traveling through that creative process.

"These new songs have so many layers and are so complex, and it's not always easy to point exactly what they are about," Toppinen expressed. "But I think that's also the beauty of instrumental music, that the listener always can feel free to experience the same songs in very, very different ways. It's also one reason why we don't want to explain the songs before they're experienced."

