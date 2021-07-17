Listen To SEETHER's 'Feast Or Famine' From 'Wasteland - The Purgatory' EP

SEETHER will release "Wasteland - The Purgatory" EP digitally and on CD July 30 and on vinyl October 22 via Fantasy Records. The five-track set includes the fan favorite "Wasteland", from the band's most recent album, and features three never-before-heard songs, and an alternate/stripped down version of "Wasteland". Written and produced by Shaun Morgan, engineered by the band's newest member Corey Lowery, and mixed by Matt Hyde, "Wasteland - The Purgatory" EP follows the August 2020 release of SEETHER's eighth album, the acclaimed "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War.") The first two singles from the album both hit No. 1 on the Active Rock and Rock charts: the anthemic "Dangerous" and hard-hitting "Bruised And Bloodied".

The second single from the "Wasteland - The Purgatory" EP, "Feast Or Famine", can be streamed below.

"Wasteland - The Purgatory" EP special vinyl edition will be released on 45rpm 12-inch vinyl on October 22. The band's online store will have a 500-unit super limited-edition custom Smoke and Translucent Red split color vinyl and a limited-edition Custom Clear with Smoky White Swirls color vinyl, while record stores will carry Custom Mixed Translucent Red with Smoky Black Swirls color vinyl.

SEETHER frontman Shaun Morgan comments on this new release: "We are really excited to release 'The Purgatory' EP as a companion to our latest single, 'Wasteland'. I'm especially proud of how the alternate version of the track turned out and really happy that people will finally hear it!"

"Wasteland - The Purgatory" EP demonstrates SEETHER's dynamism and creative versatility. Seething with dark muscularity, the urgent "What Would You Do?" is a beautiful and cathartic baptism-by-fire that never lets up. With PIXIES undertones and BEATLES accents, "Will It Ever End?" is a startling, pandemic appropriate head trip that, like the voice in your head, goes to places unforeseen and unforgiven. "Feast Or Famine" sounds like the unholy progeny of AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne-era BLACK SABBATH. The EP is bookended by two versions of "Wasteland", the original album version and a stripped-down alternate version that features touches of piano and cello, but still retains the original's tormented drive. This latest release finds SEETHER, one of hard rock's most enduring and prolific bands, at the very top of their very productive game.

Last month, SEETHER announced they will join 3 DOORS DOWN on the latter band's "The Better Life" 20th-anniversary tour as special guests on select dates throughout the summer. These shows kick off on July 17 in Huber Heights, Ohio and will see the bands play amphitheaters in major markets across the U.S. Additionally, this fall will see SEETHER play several festivals, including Louder Than Life 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky and the sold-out Aftershock festival 2021 in Sacramento, California.

"Wasteland - The Purgatory" EP track listing:

01. Wasteland (original album version)

02. What Would You Do?

03. Will It Ever End?

04. Feast Or Famine

05. Wasteland (alternate version)

Photo credit: Laura E. Partain

