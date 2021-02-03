Listen To Remastered Version Of BLACK SABBATH's 'Changes' From Super Deluxe Edition Of 'Vol 4'

BLACK SABBATH unleashed its fourth album in two years in 1972 with "Vol 4". Stacked with classic tracks like "Supernaut", "Changes" and "Snowblind", the record harnessed the group's surging popularity to reach the Top 10 on the albums chart in the U.K. and the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S., on its path to being certified platinum by the RIAA.

The innovators of heavy metal revisit "Vol 4" on a new collection that includes a newly remastered version of the original album along with a trove of 20 unreleased studio and live recordings. "Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition" will be available on February 12 as a 4-CD set and a 5-LP set pressed on 180-gram vinyl. Both versions come with extensive booklets featuring liner notes with quotes from the era from all four band members, rare photos, and a poster with previously unpublished early artwork of the album using the working title "Snowblind". Both the 4-CD and 5-LP versions are available for pre-order now at this location.

The newly remastered version of the original album will also be available on digital download and streaming services on the same day.

A newly remastered version of "Changes" is available below.

Bolstered by a fresh remastering, "Vol 4"'s ambitious arrangements and complex grooves have never sounded more inspired and menacing. Originally released in September 1972, the album marked two major changes for the members of SABBATH: Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. While their previous albums — "Black Sabbath", "Paranoid" and "Master Of Reality" — were produced by Rodger Bain and recorded in England, they instead chose to produce "Vol 4" themselves and record it at the Record Plant in Los Angeles.

The generous addition of bonus material on "Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition" begins with six previously unreleased studio outtakes from the original sessions for the album. Each one has been newly mixed by Steven Wilson using the analog multi-tracks. Highlights include outtakes for "Supernaut" and "Changes", as well an instrumental version of "Under The Sun".

The set also features 11 additional studio recordings (also newly mixed by Wilson from the analog multi-tracks) that spotlight alternative takes, false starts and snippets of studio dialogue. These tracks transport listeners into the studio with the band and offer some insight into the making of the album. Along with several alternative takes for "Wheels Of Confusion", these recordings also include outtakes for "The Straightener" and "Snowblind".

The collection concludes with a searing collection of live performances that re-create a typical setlist from BLACK SABBATH's tour for "Vol 4". Recorded in March 1973 at various stops along the band's U.K. tour. The recordings were originally slated for a live album that was ultimately shelved. Although some of these performances have been previously available in various states, the release marks the first time that a full 1973 live SABBATH show has been recreated. The live audio has been newly mixed by Richard Digby Smith using the original 16-track analog tapes to achieve a level of fidelity not heard on any previous incarnations. Included here are thrilling live versions of "Vol 4" tracks ("Tomorrow's Dream" and "Cornucopia") and fan favorites ("Paranoid" and "War Pigs").

"Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition"

CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

01. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener

02. Tomorrow's Dream

03. Changes

04. FX

05. Supernaut

06. Snowblind

07. Cornucopia

08. Laguna Sunrise

09. St. Vitus Dance

10. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes

Disc Two: Outtakes - New Mixes

01. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener *

02. Changes *

03. Supernaut *

04. Snowblind *

05. Laguna Sunrise *

06. Under The Sun (Instrumental) *

Disc Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

01. Wheels Of Confusion (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

02. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 1) *

03. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 2) *

04. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 3) *

05. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 4) *

06. The Straightener (Outtake) *

07. Supernaut (Outtake) *

08. Supernaut (Alternative Takes with False Starts) *

09. Snowblind (Alternative Take 1 - Incomplete) *

10. Under The Sun (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

11. Under The Sun (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal) *

Disc Four: Live In The UK 1973

01. Tomorrow's Dream *

02. Sweet Leaf *

03. War Pigs

04. Snowblind *

05. Killing Yourself To Live

06. Cornucopia

07. Wicked World (includes excerpts of:)

i. Guitar Solo

ii. Orchid

iii. Into The Void

iv. Sometimes I'm Happy

08. Supernaut / Drum Solo

09. Wicked World (Reprise)

10. Embryo

11. Children Of The Grave

12. Paranoid

LP Track Listing

LP One: Original Album Remastered

Side One

01. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener

02. Tomorrow's Dream

03. Changes

04. FX

05. Supernaut

Side Two

01. Snowblind

02. Cornucopia

03. Laguna Sunrise

04. St. Vitus Dance

05. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes

LP Two: Outtakes - New Mixes

Side Three

01. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener *

02. Changes *

03. Supernaut *

04. Snowblind *

Side Four

01. Laguna Sunrise *

02. Under The Sun (Instrumental) *

Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

03. Wheels Of Confusion (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

04. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 1) *

05. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 2) *

06. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 3) *

LP Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

Side Five

01. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 4) *

02. The Straightener (Outtake) *

03. Snowblind (Alternative Take 1 - Incomplete) *

04. Supernaut (Outtake) *

Side Six

01. Supernaut (Alternative Takes with False Starts) *

02. Under The Sun (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

03. Under The Sun (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal) *

LP Four: Live in the UK 1973

Side Seven

01. Tomorrow's Dream *

02. Sweet Leaf *

03. War Pigs

Side Eight

01. Snowblind *

02. Killing Yourself To Live

03. Cornucopia

LP Five: Live in the UK 1973

Side Nine

1. Wicked World (includes excerpts of:)

i. Guitar Solo

ii. Orchid

iii. Into The Void

iv. Sometimes I'm Happy

Side Ten

01. Supernaut / Drum Solo

02. Wicked World (Reprise)

03. Embryo

04. Children Of The Grave

05. Paranoid

* previously unreleased

Photo Duffy © Duffy Archive

