Listen To 'Reimagined' Version Of LYNCH MOB's 'Hell Child'

West Coast rock veterans LYNCH MOB will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album "Wicked Sensation" with a special limited print/deluxe anniversary edition of the album. "Wicked Sensation Reimagined" features re-worked and re-recorded versions of their classic songs and will be available via Rat Pak Records on August 28 (also available in Japan via Marquee/Avalon).

The "reimagined" version of the song "Hell Child", taken from "Wicked Sensation Reimagined", can now be streamed below.

The original twelve-track album, released in October 1990, is considered by many to be sacred and perfect the way it was. The idea of remaking it was not something Oni Logan or George Lynch took lightly.

"The term 're-record' makes me cringe; this is not that," explains Lynch. "We re-invented the wheel on this record. It's really a different animal than the original! Fans won't be disappointed!"

Logan adds: "30 years later here we are celebrating the first song I penned and wrote for the band LYNCH MOB, 'Wicked Sensation'. This one’s for the fans that have been there from the beginning! My recommendation is to listen to it loud!!"

The cover of "Wicked Sensation Reimagined" was hand drawn by Midwest comic artist Andrew Owens as a tribute to the original cover art.

The album is available in multiple bundle configurations, including a limited print yellow-and-black splatter vinyl (limited to 500), hand-autographed CD bundles and cassettes and more.

With the help of Robbie Crane (BLACK STAR RIDERS) on bass and Brian Tichy on drums, Lynch and Logan bring passion and power into these newly created arrangements; some that take nothing away from the old versions but bring new light and magic to the material. The songs continue to sound as fresh and timeless and will be ready to garner a whole new legion of fans for the next thirty years.

"Wicked Sensation Reimagined" was produced by LYNCH MOB and Brian Tichy and mixed/mastered by Chris "The Wizard" Collier.

"Wicked Sensation Reimagined" track listing:

01. Wicked Sensation (Reimagined)

02. River Of Love (Reimagined)

03. Sweet Sister Mercy (Reimagined)

04. All I Want (Reimagined)

05. Hell Child (Reimagined)

06. She's Evil But She's Mine (Reimagined)

07. Dance of the Dogs (Reimagined)

08. Rain (Reimagined)

09. No Bed Of Roses (Reimagined)

10. Through These Eyes (Reimagined)

11. For a Million Years (Reimagined)

12. Street Fightin' Man (Reimagined)

Logan first hooked up with LYNCH MOB in 1990, but exited the group after the release of its first album, only to rejoin the outfit in the late 2000s. His most recent departure from LYNCH MOB took place in January 2018. At the time, he said in a statement that he was "looking forward to writing with other artists and bands."

Logan is featured on five of LYNCH MOB's eight albums, including "Wicked Sensation", as well as 2009's "Smoke And Mirrors", 2014's "Sun Red Sun", 2015's "Rebel" and 2017's "The Brotherhood".

In an interview with "The Right To Rock", Lynch said that he was at peace with the fact that LYNCH MOB will never have a permanent lineup.

"LYNCH MOB is a fluid device and a revolving door," he said. "And that's okay. I've learned to live with that and sort of embrace it."

Photo credit: Alex Ruffini

