Listen To Previously Unreleased AVENGED SEVENFOLD Song 'Set Me Free'

January 15, 2020 0 Comments

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has shared a previously unreleased song called "Set Me Free". The track, which was originally recorded for 2013's "Hail To The King" album, will be included on the streaming version of "Diamonds In The Rough", which is coming on February 7.

Released in 2008, "Live In The LBC & Diamonds In The Rough" was AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first live DVD and compilation album. The DVD featured the band's April 10, 2008 show at Long Beach Arena headlining the Rockstar Taste Of Chaos tour, while the CD contained previously unreleased B-sides that were recorded during the making of the band's self-titled 2007 album, plus covers, and other never-before-heard material.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD kept a low profile during 2019 and will not return to the road until later this year. A blood blister on singer M. Shadows's vocal cords forced the band to cancel a summer 2018 tour with PROPHETS OF RAGE and THREE DAYS GRACE.

In September 2018, AVENGED SEVENFOLD released a new song called "Mad Hatter". The track was recorded for the "Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4" video game and was included on AVENGED SEVENFOLD's "Black Reign" EP. The effort contained all four songs the band has written and recorded for the "Call Of Duty: Black Ops" franchise.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's latest album, "The Stage", was surprise-released in October 2016. The release of the disc, which was announced the night it went on sale, earned the lowest sales of an AVENGED SEVENFOLD album in 11 years. It sold 76 thousand copies in its first week, 73 thousand of which were physical.

"The Stage", AVENGED's debut for Capitol, sold less than half as many copies in its first week as the group's two previous efforts, 2010's "Nightmare" and "Hail To The King".

