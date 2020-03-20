Listen To New WOLFHEART Song 'Hail Of Steel'

Finnish heavy melodic death metal unit WOLFHEART will release its new full-length album, "Wolves Of Karelia", on April 10 via Napalm Records.

Today, WOLFHEART has revealed another fantastic cut from "Wolves Of Karelia", titled "Hail Of Steel". The track signals oncoming war with an ocean-like wave of rhythm and hair-raising guitars, cascading into an extreme, melodic wall of blastbeats and symphonics. Accented by piercing clean vocal harmonics and pummeling double bass, the song sets the grand stage for the entire album. The new music video is equally as searing — a fiery performance fitting for the epic track.

WOLFHEART frontman Tuomas Saukkonen says about the track and video: "'Hail Of Steel' is an embodiment of the fierce chaos of war. The Finnish army had 32 tanks against 3000 Russian tanks, 114 planes against 3800 Russian planes, three times bigger troops, etc., so those Fins really saw steel and fire raining from the sky."

Just as wildlife itself maintains harmony with a violent clash of beauty and unpredictability, "Wolves Of Karelia" explores the band's previously coined genre of "winter metal" — smoothly bridging a traditional approach of extreme genres while maintaining atmospheric and acoustic elements. The album's lyrical and musical content is inspired by the Winter War waged between Russia and the band's native country, Finland, which took place during the winter of November 1939-March 1940. Finland ultimately managed to stop the Russian troops from invading their country. Saukkonen was inspired by the personal stories of local veterans, conveying the tales of what they experienced and survived from their perspectives. Somber, frostbitten and heroic, "Wolves Of Karelia" portrays these tales with stunning musical precision.

"Wolves Of Karelia" track listing:

01. Hail Of Steel

02. Horizon On Fire

03. Reaper

04. The Hammer

05. Eye Of The Storm

06. Born From Fire

07. Arrows Of Chaos

08. Ashes

WOLFHEART is:

Tuomas Saukkonen: Guitar, Vocals

Joonas Kauppinen: Drums

Lauri Silvonen: Bass, Backing Vocals

Vagelis Karzis: Session Guitar

