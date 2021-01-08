Listen To New THE PRETTY RECKLESS Single 'And So It Went' Feat. TOM MORELLO

THE PRETTY RECKLESS has shared its new single "And So It Went". The track, which features a guest appearance by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, is taken from THE PRETTY RECKLESS's upcoming album, "Death By Rock And Roll", which will be released on February 12 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

"The world has been in such a state of civil unrest," says THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer Taylor Momsen. "'And So It Went' basically comes from that vision. As a songwriter, I feel like I'm not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me. This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar. It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song."

"Death By Rock And Roll" is THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first album to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

Momsen told Forbes about "Death By Rock And Roll": "We worked really hard on this album and we went through a lot of loss, a lot of tragedy, and we really poured our hearts and souls into it and in a way I can't express verbally. It's all there in the music, so that's why I say it feels like a rebirth. It almost feels like the first record in a sense, because we really had to go back to the beginning after losing Kato, our producer. I'm just really excited for people to hear it because, in my opinion, it's the best album we've ever made so it's hard to sit on this music.

"We talked about holding the song 'Death By Rock And Roll' for longer too, and I was, like, 'I can't do this. I can't just sit on this album forever.' The world needs music and music has such a healing thing to it, and it saved my life, time and time again. If we put out a song and if it can put a smile on some people's faces, great, we'll take it from there. That's kind of what we're doing — we're riding the wave. This is just such an unprecedented time so we're trying to take it step by step, and see where things go. Everything is still up in the air, but we are planning on releasing more singles before the full album is out. There's going to be more music to come."

Track listing

01. Death By Rock And Roll

02. Only Love Can Save Me Now (feat. Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron)

03. And So It Went (feat. Tom Morello)

04. 25

05. My Bones

06. Got So High

07. Broomsticks

08. Witches Burn

09. Standing At The Wall

10. Turning Gold

11. Rock And Roll Heaven

12. Harley Darling

