Listen To New THE GHOST INSIDE Song 'Pressure Point'

THE GHOST INSIDE has unveiled a new track from its forthcoming self-titled record, due out June 5 via Epitaph. "Pressure Point" is about the types of exploitative acquaintances who are quick to make someone else's tragedy about themselves.

"Almost all THE GHOST INSIDE songs take the listener on a journey from dark to light or from despair to hope," explains bassist Jim Riley. "On this record, we made a conscious effort to let individual songs explore different emotions we've been experiencing and not force them to have a positive turn. We feel like the album as a whole will give you that hopeful feeling, even though a song like 'Pressure Point' might not do that by itself. Instead we embraced being pissed off and let it pour out through some of the most aggressive and pointed lyrics we've ever had. We try to avoid cursing in our songs but sometimes you're just so fed up that nothing less than a big loud fuck will get the job done."

Created with producer Will Putney (EVERY TIME I DIE, THE AMITY AFFLICTION, KNOCKED LOOSE) and longtime friend/collaborator Jeremy McKinnon of A DAY TO REMEMBER, "The Ghost Inside" is 11 songs of determination, deep resolve, reflection, and newfound hope.

The band had worked on material for their fifth album prior to the accident that claimed the lives of their driver, the lives of everyone in the other vehicle, and resulted in multiple injuries for all of the band members. Jonathan Vigil (vocals) suffered from a fractured back, ligament damage, and two broken ankles. Zach Johnson (guitar) has since had 13 surgeries for a femur injury. Andrew Tkaczyk (drums) ultimately lost his leg. The band collectively came to see the ordeal as a moment to put their inspirational lyrics to the test. Songs that were once more philosophical in origin had become autobiographical.

The accident will always be a defining moment for THE GHOST INSIDE, but never what defines them. The album taps into the raw emotional things they've been through, but the songs are not about reliving the worst day of their lives.

"This isn't about what happened to us," Riley insists. "We won't get lost in that one day. This is about our journey, our growth, and who we are."

"The Ghost Inside" track listing:

01. 1333

02. Still Alive

03. The Outcast

04. Pressure Point

05. Overexposure

06. Make Or Break

07. Unseen

08. One Choice

09. Phoenix Rise

10. Begin Again

11. Aftermath

In 2004, THE GHOST INSIDE formed in El Segundo, California, united by their shared passion for bands in the hardcore scene. The band has since released four studio albums: "Fury And The Fallen Ones" (2008), "Returners" (2010), "Get What You Give" (2012) and "Dear Youth" (2014). The group stands for authenticity, dedication, perseverance and the most literal adherence to the core values behind their craft. Sonically, the group places equal emphasis on deeply personal vocals, urgent riffing and pile-driving breakdowns within the framework of their heavily melodic modern hardcore.

THE GHOST INSIDE is Jonathan Vigil (vocals), Chris Davis (guitar), Zach Johnson (guitar), Jim Riley (bass) and Andrew Tkaczyk (drums).

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner

