Listen To New STATIC-X Song 'Hollow' From 'Project Regeneration' Album

"Hollow", the new single from STATIC-X, can be streamed below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album titled "Project Regeneration", featuring the last recordings of the band's late frontman Wayne Static, which is due on May 29. The rest of the group's original lineup — bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay and guitarist Koichi Fukuda — will also be featured on the album and in the music videos.

Campos stated about "Hollow": "This song was originally a demo from the 'Start A War' album, which was never completed. Wayne and I never felt like the music on the original demo was fully realized. The vocals sounded great, but some of the musical compositions from that time period felt a bit experimental. There is a reason that some of these tracks never made it on a previous STATIC-X album, and it certainly wasn't because of Wayne's vocals. The band was just going through a lot of changes at that time and, in retrospect, it felt like we were straying away from that authentic STATIC-X sound that had really defined us."

Originally scheduled for release in spring of 2019, the new STATIC-X album was first intended to feature several guests vocalists, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" band lineup of Campos, Jay and Fukuda.

During the recording sessions for "Project Regeneration", one of STATIC-X's producers uncovered several additional unreleased and unfinished tracks, many of which contained isolated vocal performances by Wayne Static. Because of this incredible find, the new STATIC-X album will now feature lead vocals by Wayne on virtually every song.

"It was very surreal," said Campos. "Our producer was going through all of these old studio tapes, many of which were damaged. He called me up and told me that I needed to get down to the studio right away and listen to what he found. I jumped in my car and raced to the studio and what he shared fucking blew me away. It was Wayne singing on track after track, but there was little to no music on any of it. Most of the tapes were damaged and Wayne's voice was virtually all that remained intact."

"It was just crazy!!" added drummer Ken Jay. "There we were, myself, Tony and Koichi, back in the studio together, after all these years, and somehow the universe decided to surprise us with all of these lost STATIC-X tapes containing Wayne's voice. I just couldn't help thinking that this was all somehow meant to be. I couldn't stop thinking about how happy this was going to make Wayne's family, and all of the STATIC-X fans around the world."

While this comes as amazing news for the fans, completing these additional tracks has created a lot of additional work for the band and their producers.

Jay added: "When we began working on 'Project Regeneration', our producers advised us to ignore all of the old demo music. We opted for the original band to re-enter the studio with nothing more than Wayne's vocal tracks. The vocals sound really great and I think that Wayne would be really happy with what we've done with the music and to hear that these tracks have finally realized their full potential."

Back in 2018, STATIC-X released a teaser featuring clips from a brand-new music video, as well as five new STATIC-X tracks — "Road To Hell", "Something Of My Own", "Terminator Oscillator", "Hollow" and "Disco Otsego" — along with a personal message from Campos about the inspiration behind "Project Regeneration".

While the identity of STATIC-X's touring singer Xer0 has not been officially revealed, strong rumors suggest that DOPE frontman Edsel Dope is the one performing with Jay, Fukuda and Campos and appearing in all of STATIC-X's promotional videos.

Wayne Static died after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old Static, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Static founded STATIC-X in 1994 and achieved commercial success with "Wisconsin Death Trip", which included the rock radio hit "Push It".

The group issued five more studio albums before disbanding permanently in June 2013. Static had been pursuing a solo career at the time of his death.

