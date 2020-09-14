Listen To New SIX FEET UNDER Song 'Zodiac'

On October 2, death metal veterans SIX FEET UNDER will release their 17th full-length album, "Nightmares Of The Decomposed", via Metal Blade Records. The official lyric video for the disc's second single, "Zodiac" can be seen below.

Vocalist Chris Barnes comments: "Working again after 25 years writing an album with my old bandmate from CANNIBAL CORPSE, Jack Owen [guitar], was like coming home...To a room full of dead bodies. Jack's writing and riff work on this album gave me the fuel to write some disturbing lyrics and really set my creative mind on fire."

Comprised of 12 tracks, "Nightmares Of The Decomposed" is a defining statement, making it very clear that more than twenty-five years into their career, SIX FEET UNDER remain at the forefront of the genre. Dynamic, heavy as hell, catchy, and uncompromising, it is everything that the band's longtime faithful have come to expect from the deadly unit, and is clearly the product of a lot of hard work by Barnes, guitarists Owen and Ray Suhy, bassist Jeff Hughell and drummer Marco Pitruzzella.

Tracked at various studios, including Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida, which over the years has played host to the likes of AC/DC, BLACK SABBATH and AEROSMITH, among others, it was produced, engineered and mixed by Chris Carroll, who has given it a full and chunky feel. The album's mastering was handled by Chaz Najjar at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado. The finished product comes packaged in artwork by Luke Hunter and is packed with songs that will sound great live, and will sit comfortably alongside the classics already filling out their set lists, helping to drive the band ever closer to their fourth decade of existence.

"Nightmares Of The Decomposed" track listing:

01. Amputator
02. Zodiac
03. The Rotting
04. Death Will Follow
05. Migraine
06. The Noose
07. Blood Of The Zombie
08. Self Imposed Death Sentence
09. Dead Girls Don't Scream
10. Drink Blood Get High
11. Labyrinth Of Insanity
12. Without Your Life

SIX FEET UNDER is:

Chris Barnes - vocals
Jack Owen - rhythm and lead guitar
Ray Suhy - lead guitar
Jeff Hughell - bass
Marco Pitruzzella - drums

Photo credit: Gustavo Abdiel Torres



