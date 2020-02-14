Listen To New ROSS THE BOSS Song 'Denied By The Cross'

"Denied By The Cross", a new song from ROSS THE BOSS, can be streamed below. The track is taken from the group's upcoming album, "Born Of Fire", which will be released on March 6 via AFM Records.

One can't talk about genre-defining acts in the metal scene without mentioning one man: Ross "The Boss" Friedman has written music history as a founding member of MANOWAR and THE DICTATORS. His influence in heavy metal and also punk is noticeable to this day.

Since 2006, Ross has been releasing traditional and raw epic metal which calls up memories of the MANOWAR masterpieces from the 1980s with its very own style.

"Born Of Fire" is the fourth album of Friedman and his band, ROSS THE BOSS, which arrives not even two years after 2018's "By Blood Sworn".

"Born Of Fire" track listing:

01. Glory To The Slain

02. Fight The Fight

03. Denied By The Cross

04. Maiden Of Shadows

05. I Am The Sword

06. Shotgun Evolution

07. Born Of Fire

08. Godkiller

09. The Blackest Heart

10. Demon Holiday

11. Undying

12. Waking The Moon

Ross was one of the pioneers of both punk rock and heavy metal. First crashing on the scene with THE DICTATORS and with such classic albums as 1975's "Go Girl Crazy!", 1977's "Manifest Destiny" and 1978's "Bloodbrothers", Ross helped trailblaze punk rock (just to put it all in perspective, "Go Girl Crazy!" arrived a full year before the RAMONES' debut, and two years before THE CLASH's and SEX PISTOLS' debuts). After exiting the band, Ross then co-formed one of heavy metal's all-time great bands, MANOWAR, which showcased exceptional six-string work on such classic albums as 1982's "Battle Hymns", 1983's "Into Glory Ride" and 1984's "Hail To England", among countless other titles.

By the end of the '80s, Ross had reconnected with his DICTATORS bandmates in MANITOBA'S WILD KINGDOM, which served as a bridge between his love of punk and metal, as heard on the group's popular 1990 debut, "…And You?" Throughout the remainder of the decade, Ross also played with such groups as THE HELLACOPTERS and THE SPINATRAS, before THE DICTATORS reunited, which resulted in several new releases starting from the late '90s all the way through the early 21st century. Also around this time, Ross joined forces with former of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT drummer Albert Bouchard in the band BRAIN SURGEONS.

With Ross's main focus turning to metal music at this time, two additional projects were launched — DEATH DEALER and his solo outfit, ROSS THE BOSS. Thus far, DEATH DEALER (which is comprised of vocalist Sean Peck, guitarists Stu Marshall, bassist Mike Davis and drummer Steve Bolognese, in addition to Ross) has issued a pair of releases, "Warmaster" and "Hallowed Ground".

