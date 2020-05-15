Listen To New PRIMAL FEAR Single, 'Along Came The Devil'

German power metallers PRIMAL FEAR will release their 13th studio album, "Metal Commando", on July 24 via Nuclear Blast. The title of the album speaks for itself — "Metal Commando" contains 110% PRIMAL FEAR and is full to the brim with their signature power and energy.

Today, the band has unveiled the official music video for the first single, "Along Came The Devil".

Bassist and producer Mat Sinner comments: "'Along Came The Devil' is an assurance for our fans all over the world, that there are no unnecessary experiments or negative surprises on the new PRIMAL FEAR album, 'Metal Commando', and that they'll get exactly what they've been waiting for. Sharp PF riffs, strong vocals, groovy drums and a rich production.

"Due to the current circumstances, the band couldn't come together to make a video, so instead we just made the best of the situation and put our energy into a really elaborate lyric video. We hope that you have fun with our new song and video. Crank it up!"

"Metal Commando" was produced by Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen. It will be available as a 2CD digipack, 2LP and as an exclusive mailorder box.

"I don't want to throw around superlatives, but each of us went to their utmost limits and we are all very happy with the sound and song material," adds Sinner. "It's pretty safe to say that this is a top album and maybe even our strongest record to date. It's the perfect mix between our origins and our current style, a perfect balance and all bandmembers did an awesome job playing and recording it. For me, 'Metal Commando' is the right album at the right time."

"Metal Commando" track listing:

01. I Am Alive

02. Along Came The Devil

03. Halo

04. Hear Me Calling

05. The Lost & The Forgotten

06. My Name Is Fear

07. I Will Be Gone

08. Raise Your Fists

09. Howl Of The Banshee

10. Afterlife

11. Infinity

Bonus CD (limited edition 2-CD digipak)

12. Rising Fear

13. Leave Me Alone

14. Second To None

15. Crucify Me

PRIMAL FEAR is:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Alex Beyrodt - guitars

Tom Naumann - guitars

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Michael Ehré - drums

