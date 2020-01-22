Listen To New PEARL JAM Single 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants'

PEARL JAM has released a new single called "Dance Of The Clairvoyants". The track, which can be streamed below, is taken from the band's much-anticipated eleventh studio album, "Gigaton", which is due on March 27 via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records in the U.S. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, "Gigaton" marks the band's first studio album since Grammy Award-winning "Lightning Bolt", which was released on October 15, 2013.

"Gigaton" track listing:

01. Who Ever Said

02. Superblood Wolfmoon

03. Dance Of The Clairvoyants

04. Quick Escape

05. Alright

06. Seven O'Clock

07. Never Destination

08. Take The Long Way

09. Buckle Up

10. Come Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross

"Gigaton" is available for pre-order now at PearlJam.com.

"Making this record was a long journey," explains Mike McCready. "It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on 'Gigaton' ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

"Gigaton"'s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen's photo "Ice Waterfall." Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

In support of "Gigaton", PEARL JAM will embark on their first leg of North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks off on March 18 in Toronto, hits the "Fabulous" Forum on April 15 and April 16, and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18 and April 19.

PEARL JAM's North American tour is in addition to the band's previously announced European summer tour.

