Listen To New OZZY OSBOURNE Song 'It's A Raid' Featuring POST MALONE

Ozzy Osbourne's new song "It's A Raid" can be streamed below. The track is the legendary heavy metal singer's a second collaboration with Post Malone, following Ozzy's joint appearance with the rapper on the song "Take What You Want".

"It's A Raid" and "Take What You Want" both appear on Ozzy's new album, "Ordinary Man", which will be released is this Friday (February 21). "It's A Raid" is the second-to-last song on the LP, with "Take What You Want" serving as the album's closer.

"Ordinary Man" was produced by Andrew Watt, who has also produced Malone and brought the two artists together. Watt also played guitar on Ozzy's new LP, co-writing and performing the music with GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith.

"It was a lot of fun to do though it's a lot different from my other albums," Ozzy said. "We recorded it quickly, which I haven't done since the first BLACK SABBATH album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed."

Beyond the core band, "Ordinary Man" features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Elton John and Tom Morello.

"It all just came together," Ozzy explains of the guest stars. "Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing 'Ordinary Man', it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked, and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."

"Ordinary Man" will be available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will include a unique code that will allow the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over 300 Ozzy prizes.

"Ordinary Man" track listing:

01. Straight To Hell (featuring Slash)

02. All My Life

03. Goodbye

04. Ordinary Man (featuring Elton John)

05. Under The Graveyard

06. Eat Me

07. Today Is The End

08. Scary Little Green Men

09. Holy For Tonight

10. It's A Raid (featuring Post Malone)

11. Take What You Want - Post Malone (featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott)

