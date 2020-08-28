Listen To New MASTODON And LAMB OF GOD Songs From 'Bill & Ted Face The Music: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack'

MASTODON and LAMB OF GOD are among the artists who appear on the soundtrack of the third installment of the famed "Bill & Ted" film franchise. Both the soundtrack and the film are being released today (Friday, August 28).

"Bill & Ted Face The Music" reunites Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in the title roles for the first time since 1991's "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey". It was produced by Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh and directed by Dean Parisot ("Galaxy Quest").

"Bill & Ted Face The Music: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" track listing:

01. BIG BLACK DELTA - "Lost in Time"

02. ALEC WIGDAHL - "Big Red Balloon"

03. WEEZER - "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)"

04. COLD WAR KIDS - "Story Of Our Lives"

05. MASTODON - "Rufus Lives"

06. BIG BLACK DELTA - "Circuits Of Time"

07. POORSTACY - "Darkest Night"

08. LAMB OF GOD - "The Death Of Us"

09. FIDLAR - "Breaker"

10. CULTURE WARS - "Leave Me Alone"

11. BLAME MY YOUTH - "Right Where You Belong"

12. WYLD STALLYNS (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) - "Face The Music"

13. WYLD STALLYNS - "That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1"

MASTODON drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor spoke to Rock Sound about "Rufus Lives". Regarding how the track came together, he said: "The song was something that was sort of in the works, you know? It was pretty recent, maybe six months ago. I was going over to Bill's [Kelliher, guitar], and I'd had probably more than a pot of coffee already, and was just amped up, ready to rock. He started playing guitar, we put this thing together, it wasn't even 10 o clock in the morning and we already had this fast, crazy thing going on. It just sounded cool. That was the beginning of it. From there we wrote the song pretty quickly, and then when 'Bill & Ted' came around, they wanted something very specific for a specific scene in the movie. They sent us the scene, and it needed to be like party rock 'n' roll. We sent them a couple things, but they were a little doomy. It's hard for us not to be doomy, you know? They were, like, 'It needed to be at a party, not a funeral!' And we were like, 'Okay, we're sorry!' The notes that we all gravitate towards are all minor, spooky notes, BLACK SABBATH. That's where we live, spooky! But I think we were able to maintain our aesthetic and our musical personalities, and give a party rockin' song. It's basically, like, 'You're at a party, you're in the woods, everybody is having fun, what's on the stereo?' That's the song we needed to write, and what we tried to do. Then we took the situation that 'Bill & Ted' were in, and we applied it to the lyrical content. So I'm singing in it, and Troy's singing."

The official "Face The Music" plot synopsis: "Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

