Listen To New MAGNUM Song 'Where Are You Eden?'

"Where Are You Eden?", a new song from British rock legends MAGNUM, can be streamed below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "The Serpent Rings", which will be released on January 17 through Steamhammer/SPV as a CD digipak, 2LP gatefold version, limited box set, download and stream.

MAGNUM guitarist Tony Clarkin is a man who seems to never stop working. He is responsible for writing all the material released by the band, and on top of that he produces their albums from the very first demo to the final mix. "As soon as the album is finished, I start to collect new ideas," he explains. "That's how I've worked since the early seventies, for me that's the ideal method." On their latest album, "The Serpent Rings", Clarkin and MAGNUM's other original member, vocalist Bob Catley, prove all over again just how perfectly this established system works.

MAGNUM has recorded eleven new songs which feature all the traditional strengths of the British act and also live up to the band's ambition to explore a more rock-oriented direction. "The Serpent Rings" presents MAGNUM the way the musicians themselves like it: rocking and at the same time melodic, straightforward but also a little playful, powerful as well as sensitive with enchanted lyrics but also with a socio-critical approach.

"The Serpent Rings" was recorded by the MAGNUM lineup consisting of Clarkin, Catley, keyboardist Rick Benton and drummer Lee Morris, plus their latest addition, bassist Dennis Ward (PINK CREAM 69, PLACE VENDOME, UNISONIC, among others), who joined the fold to replace Al Barrow.

MAGNUM's major European tour has been scheduled to start in March, initially with a number of headlining shows, to be continued by a first-rate package together with GOTTHARD from Switzerland. This extremely successful collaboration first passed the litmus test a few years ago, and Clarkin, Catley & Co. are very enthusiastic.

"Along with some classic numbers, we will also present four or five songs from 'The Serpent Rings'," the band promises, providing even more reasons for their fans to mark the dates in their calendars.

Track listing:

01. Where Are You Eden?

02. You Can't Run Faster Than Bullets

03. Madman Or Messiah

04. The Archway Of Tears

05. Not Forgiven

06. The Serpent Rings

07. House Of Kings

08. The Great Unknown

09. Man

10. The Last One On Earth

11. Crimson On The White Sand

