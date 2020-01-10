Listen To New MAGNUM Song 'Where Are You Eden?'

January 10, 2020 0 Comments

Listen To New MAGNUM Song 'Where Are You Eden?'

"Where Are You Eden?", a new song from British rock legends MAGNUM, can be streamed below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "The Serpent Rings", which will be released on January 17 through Steamhammer/SPV as a CD digipak, 2LP gatefold version, limited box set, download and stream.

MAGNUM guitarist Tony Clarkin is a man who seems to never stop working. He is responsible for writing all the material released by the band, and on top of that he produces their albums from the very first demo to the final mix. "As soon as the album is finished, I start to collect new ideas," he explains. "That's how I've worked since the early seventies, for me that's the ideal method." On their latest album, "The Serpent Rings", Clarkin and MAGNUM's other original member, vocalist Bob Catley, prove all over again just how perfectly this established system works.

MAGNUM has recorded eleven new songs which feature all the traditional strengths of the British act and also live up to the band's ambition to explore a more rock-oriented direction. "The Serpent Rings" presents MAGNUM the way the musicians themselves like it: rocking and at the same time melodic, straightforward but also a little playful, powerful as well as sensitive with enchanted lyrics but also with a socio-critical approach.

"The Serpent Rings" was recorded by the MAGNUM lineup consisting of Clarkin, Catley, keyboardist Rick Benton and drummer Lee Morris, plus their latest addition, bassist Dennis Ward (PINK CREAM 69, PLACE VENDOME, UNISONIC, among others), who joined the fold to replace Al Barrow.

MAGNUM's major European tour has been scheduled to start in March, initially with a number of headlining shows, to be continued by a first-rate package together with GOTTHARD from Switzerland. This extremely successful collaboration first passed the litmus test a few years ago, and Clarkin, Catley & Co. are very enthusiastic.

"Along with some classic numbers, we will also present four or five songs from 'The Serpent Rings'," the band promises, providing even more reasons for their fans to mark the dates in their calendars.

Track listing:

01. Where Are You Eden?
02. You Can't Run Faster Than Bullets
03. Madman Or Messiah
04. The Archway Of Tears
05. Not Forgiven
06. The Serpent Rings
07. House Of Kings
08. The Great Unknown
09. Man
10. The Last One On Earth
11. Crimson On The White Sand



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).