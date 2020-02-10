Listen To New KVELERTAK Song 'Fanden Ta Dette Hull!'

"Fanden Ta Dette Hull!", a brand new song from Norwegian rockers KVELERTAK, can be streamed below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Splid", due on February 14 via Rise Records. The follow-up to 2016's "Nattesferd" will mark the group's first release since the departure of longtime frontman Erlend Hjelvik and addition of Ivar Nikolaisen.

"Splid" was recorded with Kurt Ballou at Godcity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts.

"Working with Kurt again has been amazing and we're extremely happy with the production," the band said. "We've pushed ourselves to the edge this last year — musically, physically, and mentally. The result is one hour of catchy riffs, punk rock, and heavy metal influenced by a world in discord to accompany our way towards Ragnarok."

"Splid" track listing:

01. Rogaland

02. Crack Of Doom (feat. Troy Sanders)

03. Necrosoft

04. Discord

05. Bråtebrann

06. Uglas Hegemoni

07. Fanden Ta Dette Hull!

08. Tevling

09. Stevnemøte Med Satan

10. Delirium Tremens

11. Ved Bredden Av Nihil

KVELERTAK guitarist Vidar Landa told Ireland's Overdrive that the singer switch "was seamless in a way. We knew that Erlend wanted to quit and do other stuff," he said. "We were lucky that we had that close connection with Ivar. He's been part of KVELERTAK for a long time and has sung on a few tracks for us in the past, doing backing vocals. We've toured together in the past also so he was really the only one that we were thinking of to replace him when Erlend was first talking about leaving. Luckily, Ivar wanted to do it and it's all just fit really well, thankfully. It would have been much harder to go through the audition process and undergo that process of looking for a new vocalist. We were very lucky for the way it all happened."

Nikolaisen made his live debut with KVELERTAK in July 2018 at the Fjellparkfestivalen in Flekkefjord, Norway.

