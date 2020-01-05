Listen To New KVELERTAK Song 'Crack Of Doom' Featuring MASTODON's TROY SANDERS

January 5, 2020 0 Comments

Listen To New KVELERTAK Song 'Crack Of Doom' Featuring MASTODON's TROY SANDERS

"Crack Of Doom", a brand new song from Norwegian rockers KVELERTAK, can be streamed below. The track, which features a guest appearance by MASTODON bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders, is taken from KVELERTAK's upcoming album, "Splid", due on February 14 via Rise Records. The follow-up to 2016's "Nattesferd" will mark the band's first release since the departure of longtime frontman Erlend Hjelvik and addition of Ivar Nikolaisen.

"We are very excited that our new album, 'Splid', will be released through Rise Records and we look forward to being a part of the Rise family in the coming years," the band said. "'Splid' ('discord' in English) is a deep dive into western gluttony, our own stupidity, and the abyss of the earth."

"Splid" was recorded with Kurt Ballou at Godcity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts.

"Working with Kurt again has been amazing and we're extremely happy with the production," the band continued. "We've pushed ourselves to the edge this last year — musically, physically, and mentally. The result is one hour of catchy riffs, punk rock, and heavy metal influenced by a world in discord to accompany our way towards Ragnarok."

"Splid" track listing:

01. Rogaland
02. Crack Of Doom (feat. Troy Sanders)
03. Necrosoft
04. Discord
05. Bråtebrann
06. Uglas Hegemoni
07. Fanden Ta Dette Hull!
08. Tevling
09. Stevnemøte Med Satan
10. Delirium Tremens
11. Ved Bredden Av Nihil

KVELERTAK guitarist Vidar Landa told Ireland's Overdrive that the singer switch "was seamless in a way. We knew that Erlend wanted to quit and do other stuff," he said. "We were lucky that we had that close connection with Ivar. He's been part of KVELERTAK for a long time and has sung on a few tracks for us in the past, doing backing vocals. We've toured together in the past also so he was really the only one that we were thinking of to replace him when Erlend was first talking about leaving. Luckily, Ivar wanted to do it and it's all just fit really well, thankfully. It would have been much harder to go through the audition process and undergo that process of looking for a new vocalist. We were very lucky for the way it all happened."

Nikolaisen made his live debut with KVELERTAK in July 2018 at the Fjellparkfestivalen in Flekkefjord, Norway.



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).