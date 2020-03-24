Listen To New JOE SATRIANI Song 'Big Distortion'

Joe Satriani's new studio album, "Shapeshifting", is set for release on April 10 via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. The latest single, "Big Distortion", can now be streamed below.

In addition to the CD and standard black vinyl, the D2C store will offer an exclusive translucent blue colored, signed vinyl. Additional offerings will include stemless wine glasses, coffee mugs, koozies, crew socks, guitar picks and a t-shirt — all featuring Joe's original artwork. Also available is an autographed CD via pre-order with Newbury Comics online retail store.

"Shapeshifting" was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (FOO FIGHTERS, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS), with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (JANE'S ADDICTION) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (THE REVOLUTION) and Christopher Guest.

The retro feeling sounds of first single "Nineteen Eighty" find Satriani spiritually revisiting the time period when he was working with his first band, THE SQUARES. The future guitar hero the world came to know less than a decade later, would have to wait. He recalls that in those early days, they "dialed back the guitar solos and histrionics to try to create a cooler new wave vibe." Decades removed from those goals, he was free to go forward and attempt to recapture what was on his mind in 1980.

Staying true to the sounds of the time, he even used a vintage MXR EVH phaser. "I've always been a huge fan of Eddie Van Halen," Satriani says. "In my mind, he just crystallized that era. The late '70s and early '80s, he kind of saved rock guitar. So that's what I would have been doing."

"Shapeshifting" track listing:

01. Shapeshifting

02. Big Distortion

03. All For Love

04. Ali Farka, Dick Dale, An Alien And Me

05. Teardrops

06. Perfect Dust

07. Nineteen Eighty

08. All My Friends Are Here

09. Spirits, Ghosts And Outlaws

10. Falling Stars

11. Waiting

12. Here The Blue River

13. Yesterday's Yesterday

