Listen To New IN THIS MOMENT Song 'The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)'

IN THIS MOMENT has released a new song called "The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Mother", which will be released on March 27 via Atlantic. The disc, which was once again recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko, features guest appearances by Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM), Taylor Momsen (THE PRETTY RECKLESS) and Joe Cotella (DED).

"Mother" track listing:

01. Fly Like An Eagle

02. The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)

03. Legacy

04. We Will Rock You (feat. Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen)

05. Mother

06. As Above, So Below

07. Born In Flames

08. God Is She

09. Holy Man

10. Hunting Grounds (feat. Joe Cotella)

11. Lay Me Down

12. Into Dust

Last fall, IN THIS MOMENT began playing another new song called "Legacy" during its concerts.

Guitarist Chris Howorth told the 99.7 The Blitz radio station about "Mother": "It's kind of an extension of [2017's] 'Ritual'. And the reason we thought of 'Mother'… It's a lot of different things, but a lot of the fans call Maria [Brink, IN THIS MOMENT singer] 'mom,' for one. They're always, like, 'Maria's my mom' and 'Mother Maria' and all this. That was always kind of there. We were actually even talking about it for the last album, but I felt like maybe we weren't ready for it yet. But it's also 'mother' in the sense of 'Mother Earth,' the creation of life — all these things that mother has such significance for. Mother is kind of connected to everything. So, in all that sense, it's really cool and it gives us a lot to pool from. And Maria's a mom; she was raised by her mom; everybody has a mom, in some sense. So, that whole concept is kind of what we were going for. With the extension of 'Ritual', the album before, and some of the imagery with that, the ritualistic, pagan kind of feel."

IN THIS MOMENT recently announced a spring 2020 headlining tour, dubbed "The In-Between Tour". Support on the trek will come from BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED and RAVEN BLACK.

Originally formed by Brink and Howorth in 2005, IN THIS MOMENT released its debut album, "Beautiful Tragedy", in 2007. Their 2014 album "Black Widow" landed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Hard Rock Albums chart.

