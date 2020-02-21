Listen To New IN THIS MOMENT Song 'Hunting Grounds' Featuring DED's JOE COTELA

IN THIS MOMENT has released a new song called "Hunting Grounds". The track, which features a guest appearance by Joe Cotela of DED, is taken from IN THIS MOMENT's upcoming album, "Mother", which will be released on March 27 via Atlantic. The disc, which was once again recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko, features guest appearances by Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM), Taylor Momsen (THE PRETTY RECKLESS) and Joe Cotela (DED).

"Mother" track listing:

01. The Beginning (interlude)

02. Fly Like An Eagle

03. The Red Crusade (interlude)

04. The In-Between

05. Legacy

06. We Will Rock You (feat. Maria Brink, Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen)

07. Mother

08. As Above So Below

09. Born In Flames

10. God Is She

11. Holy Man

12. Hunting Grounds (feat. Joe Cotela)

13. Lay Me Down

14. Into Dust

Guitarist Chris Howorth told the 99.7 The Blitz radio station about "Mother": "It's kind of an extension of [2017's] 'Ritual'. And the reason we thought of 'Mother'… It's a lot of different things, but a lot of the fans call Maria [Brink, IN THIS MOMENT singer] 'mom,' for one. They're always, like, 'Maria's my mom' and 'Mother Maria' and all this. That was always kind of there. We were actually even talking about it for the last album, but I felt like maybe we weren't ready for it yet. But it's also 'mother' in the sense of 'Mother Earth,' the creation of life — all these things that mother has such significance for. Mother is kind of connected to everything. So, in all that sense, it's really cool and it gives us a lot to pool from. And Maria's a mom; she was raised by her mom; everybody has a mom, in some sense. So, that whole concept is kind of what we were going for. With the extension of 'Ritual', the album before, and some of the imagery with that, the ritualistic, pagan kind of feel."

IN THIS MOMENT recently announced a spring 2020 headlining tour, dubbed "The In-Between Tour". Support on the trek will come from BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED and RAVEN BLACK.

Originally formed by Brink and Howorth in 2005, IN THIS MOMENT released its debut album, "Beautiful Tragedy", in 2007. Their 2014 album "Black Widow" landed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Hard Rock Albums chart.

