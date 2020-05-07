Listen To New HOUSE OF LORDS Song 'Chemical Rush'

"Chemical Rush", a new song from HOUSE OF LORDS, can be streamed below. The track is taken from the band's 10th studio album, "New World - New Eyes", which will be released on June 12 via Frontiers Music Srl. Recorded and produced by the band's singer and mastermind, James Christian, the follow-up to 2017's "Saint Of The Lost Souls" has an incredible flow of up-tempo and mid-tempo rockers mixed with power ballads, which lean a bit more toward keyboards this time around, but without compromising the band's trademark sound, which is based around Jimi Bell's guitar work.

"New World - New Eyes" is already one of the year's most anticipated melodic rock releases and will not disappoint fans of the band or genre. Christian's well-crafted and smooth vocals bring the band's craft to new heights. Bell is on fire and the melodic riffs throughout the album will leave you breathless. Chris Tristram on bass is more solid than ever and B.J. Zampa brings a solid and powerful rhythm foundation to HOUSE OF LORDS.

This time, the band has cooperated with none other than Mark Spiro (GIANT, BAD ENGLISH, CHEAP TRICK) on the songwriting of most of the songs. More collaboration came via Tommy Denander, Chris Pelcer and Richard Hymas.

HOUSE OF LORDS debuted in 1989 with the release of its self-titled album, a record which is still regarded as one of the best arena rock releases of the '80s. The colossal sound, the soaring vocals of Christian, and instrumental capabilities of the band (which featured ex-ANGEL and GIUFFRIA keyboardist Gregg Giuffria, along with luminaries Lanny Cordola, Chuck Wright and Ken Mary), were reminiscent of such frontrunners as WHITESNAKE, DEEP PURPLE and VAN HALEN and immediately brought the band to the attention of the mainstream music media and the masses of '80s hard rock fans.

With their sophomore release, "Sahara", HOUSE OF LORDS had considerable radio and video chart success with their cover of BLIND FAITH's "Can't Find My Way Home". After a tour with NELSON in 1991, the group disbanded, eventually coming back together with a new lineup (featuring original members Giuffria and Christian) in 1992 with "Demon's Down". With the change in musical climate at the time, HOUSE OF LORDS went into hibernation until the original lineup came back together in 2000, releasing the controversial "Power And The Myth", an album which featured a sound leaning more towards progressive hard rock with '70s rock influences. After a short European tour, Christian decided to go back to the trademark arena rock sound of HOUSE OF LORDS, putting together a new lineup with the blessing of founding member Giuffria, who opted out right before the release of "Power And The Myth". New members Bell on guitars and Zampa on drums supplied a true powerhouse sound to the fifth studio album, "World Upside Down", a record which caused a real stir in the hard rock and melodic rock scenes. That album was followed up by the equally impressive "Come To My Kingdom" in 2008, "Cartesian Dreams" in 2009, "Big Money" in 2011, "Precious Metal" in 2014, and "Saint Of The Lost Souls" in 2017.

The band has toured relentlessly in Europe and the States in support of their releases and has now become a true staple of the hard rock scene on both continents.

"New World - New Eyes" track listing:

01. New World New Eyes

02. Change (What's It Gonna Take)

03. One More

04. Perfectly (You And I)

05. The Both Of Us

06. Chemical Rush

07. We're All That We Got

08. Better Off Broken

09. $5 Buck Of Gasoline

10. The Chase

11. The Summit

