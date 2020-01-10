Watch Video For HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's New Song 'Empire'

January 10, 2020 0 Comments

California's HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD will release its sixth full-length studio album, "New Empire, Vol. 1", on February 14 via Dove & Grenade Media/BMG. Produced by Matt Good (SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, ASKING ALEXANDRIA), the record is comprised of nine high-energy tracks that showcase the band embracing a heavier, hard-rock sound with this effort.

The official music video for "Empire", the third single from the album, can be seen below.

"This album is our attempt at reimagining HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, not just a new sound for this release, but a new sound for the band altogether," explains Johnny 3 Tears (vocals, bass guitar). "Our goal from the outset was to make music that stands alone from our other albums, yet seamlessly fits with what we've made before. Building upon the old to create a new sound and a New Empire."

"New Empire, Volume 1" track listing:

01. Time Bomb
02. Heart Of A Champion
03. Already Dead
04. Empire
05. Killin' It
06. Enemy
07. Upside Down
08. Second Chances
09. Nightmare

Released in October, "Already Dead" marked HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's first music released since 2018's "Psalms" EP, which has racked up over 50 million streams worldwide.

Since the release of HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's RIAA-platinum-certified 2008 debut album, "Swan Songs", their distinctive and infectious music has incited a cult audience of millions of fans, resulting in sold out shows across the globe and huge festival appearances at Reading and Leeds, Rock Am Ring, Rock On The Range, and more. The band has shared the stage with AVENGED SEVENFOLD, KORN, STONE SOUR and CYPRESS HILL, in addition to receiving nods in the press from the likes of Consequence Of Sound, Billboard, Alternative Press, Rolling Stone and Revolver. The quintet has also garnered massive mainstream appeal, with its 2011 sophomore record, "American Tragedy", going gold and hitting No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Their 2013 full-length, "Notes From The Underground", seized the #2 spot, and in 2018, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD crossed one billion total global streams across its catalog.

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD is:

Johnny 3 Tears - vocals, bass guitar
J-Dog - vocals, guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, synthesizer, programming
Charlie Scene - vocals, guitar
Funny Man - vocals
Danny - vocals, keyboards, guitar, bass

Photo credit: Darren Craig




