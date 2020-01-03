Listen To New FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Song 'Full Circle'

"Full Circle", a brand new song from FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, can be streamed below. The track is taken from the band's eighth album, "F8", due on February 28 via Better Noise Music.

Fans who pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of "Inside Out" and "Full Circle", along with one other new song, before the LP's release.

The album will be available in the following formats: CD, digital download, mastered for iTunes download, double gatefold vinyl and picture disc vinyl. The band also curated special "F8" merchandise bundles of albums with exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and more available for pre-order now as well.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory said: "We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever. It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically." Vocalist Ivan Moody added: "This record to me is 'absolution' — everything I've done in my life has led up to this moment."

"F8" track listing:

01. F8

02. Inside Out

03. Full Circle

04. Living The Dream

05. A Little Bit Off

06. Bottom Of The Top

07. To Be Alone

08. Mother May I (Tic Toc)

09. Darkness Settles In

10. This Is War

11. Leave It All Behind

12. Scar Tissue

13. Brighter Side Of Grey

14. Making Monsters (bonus)

15. Death Punch Therapy (bonus)

16. Inside Out (radio edit) (bonus)

This past November, Moody spoke about "Inside Out" with Metal Hammer magazine, saying: "It's about alcoholism. It's about my family leaving. It's about my bandmates. It's about looking at myself in the fucking face and saying, 'Dude, you're going to have to do this because nobody else is coming.'"

He said about the record in general: "This album has not been fucking easy to make. There was always somebody fucking quitting. Somebody wants to fire another guy, somebody's unhappy with someone's lifestyle. These things happen on a daily basis."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's new disc was once again helmed by Kevin Churko, the Canadian record producer/engineer and songwriter who currently lives in Las Vegas, where he works out of his private studio, The Hideout Recording Studio.

Bathory recently said that the band's new LP could be its best yet. He said: "We have a little pie that we belong to in the musical spectrum, and within that, the grooves — there are these big, nasty grooves that feel just heavier and grimier, and that's kind of what's happening. The energy of what's in the band now is affecting this process."

The drums on the disc were laid down by Charlie "The Engine" Engen, who made his live debut with the group during its fall 2018 tour with BREAKING BENJAMIN. He stepped in for original drummer Jeremy Spencer, who left the band in December 2018 due to a back injury.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH recently announced the dates for a new spring North American tour. The trek kicks off on April 8 in Sunrise, Florida, winding down on May 20 in St. Paul, Minnesota. PAPA ROACH, I PREVAIL and ICE NINE KILLS will join FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH on the upcoming road trip.

