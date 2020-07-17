Listen To New FINNTROLL Song 'Ormfolk'

Finnish troll horde FINNTROLL has unleashed "Ormfolk", the first single from its highly anticipated seventh studio album — the first in long seven years. "Vredesvävd" will be out on September 18 via Century Media Records. The title translates to "Wrath-woven," which aptly implies what the vigorous, unapologetic and ill-spirited record is all about.

Recorded and mixed at the renowned Sonic Pump Studios, mastered at Chartmakers and produced by keyboardist-composer Henri "Trollhorn" Sorvali with vocalist Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns acting as his right hand, "Vredesvävd" presents the pointy-eared gang of misfits at their finest.

FINNTROLL says: "After seven years of hiding, 'Ormfolk' slithers its way to bring the human race a prelude of the forthcoming chaos which even global pandemics are unable to prevent. Catchy melodies, furious speed and the rabid black humppa will ensure that your ears will be hissing for a long time!"

The band previously stated about the new LP: "'Vredesvävd' is shamelessly untrendy, fierce and a catchy album. Raising a mushroom-cladded middle finger towards lazy rock music, it whips and whacks the poor listener in a way that only FINNTROLL is capable of delivering. Combining something old, something new and a ton of something black."

"Vredesvävd" track listing:

01. Väktaren

02. Att Döda Med En Sten

03. Ormfolk

04. Grenars Väg

05. Forsen

06. Vid Häxans Härd

07. Myren

08. Stjärnors Mjöd

09. Mask

10. Ylaren

FINNTROLL is:

Trollhorn - Keyboards, Orchestrations, Guitars, Banjo, Mouth Harp

Tundra - Bass

Skrymer - Guitars

Routa - Guitar

Vreth - Vocals

Virta - Keys

MörkÖ - Drums

Photo credit: Henry Soderlund

