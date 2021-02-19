Listen To New EYEHATEGOD Song 'Circle Of Nerves'

New Orleans disciples of hardcore, blues-based, post-amplified audio wreckage EYEHATEGOD have released "Circle Of Nerves", the latest single from their first new full-length album in seven years, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior", due on March 12 via Century Media Records.

Singer Mike IX Williams said: "'Circle Of Nerves' is the last single before the release of our new album, 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior'. This track is a prime example of the lowest form of abstract crossover trash to crawl out of the methadone clinic basement. We can't wait to play these songs live in filthy venues, where the real noise comes to life."

"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" was produced by EYEHATEGOD, Sanford Parker (YOB, VOIVOD) and James Whitten (THOU, HIGH ON FIRE), with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios. The artwork for the LP was created by Gary Mader and Mike IX Williams.

Williams said of the songs on the album: "We're not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don't believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal."

"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" follows a period that saw EYEHATEGOD on the road for three years, preceded by Williams suffering liver failure and a transplant. "We toured our asses off for three years and that's where 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior' basically comes from," Williams said before touching on his health challenge: "Death is a part of life; it's a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive."

"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" track listing:

01. Built Beneath The Lies

02. The Outer Banks

03. Fake What's Yours

04. Three Black Eyes

05. Current Situation

06. High Risk Trigger

07. Anemic Robotic

08. The Day Felt Wrong

09. The Trial Of Johnny Cancer

10. Smoker's Place

11. Circle Of Nerves

12. Every Thing, Every Day

EYEHATEGOD's last album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2014. It arrived a decade and a half after its predecessor, 2000's "Confederacy Of Ruined Lives".

EYEHATEGOD's 1990 "In The Name Of Suffering" and 1993 "Take As Needed For Pain" studio albums are considered their seminal works and are often cited as pillars of the American sludge sound alongside ACID BATH, BUZZOV*EN and CROWBAR.

Photo credit: Robb Duchemin

