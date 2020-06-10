Listen To New ENUFF Z'NUFF Song 'Broken Love'

ENUFF Z'NUFF will release its new album, "Brainwashed Generation", on July 10 via Frontiers Music Srl. The follow-up to 2018's "Diamond Boy" is described in a press release as "a diverse collection of songs that demonstrate the progression of musical styles in the ENUFF Z'NUFF catalog, all while retaining the undercurrent that has kept them a loyal fanbase since the '80s." The LP also features guest appearances from original frontman and guitarist Donnie Vie ("Strangers In My Head") as well as Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO) and Daxx Nielsen (CHEAP TRICK).

Now centered around bass player and vocalist Chip Z'nuff, ENUFF Z'NUFF is still delivering the band's patented power pop melded with hard rock stylings.

The second single from "Brainwashed Generation", a song called "Broken Love", can be streamed below.

Of the new album, Chip Z'nuff says: "This batch of songs are simply gifts from above via a plethora of influences. There's certainly plenty of fodder at this unprecedented time in our world."

He continues: "We recorded the album in few interesting locations. Stonecutters Studio in downtown Chicago, Chris Steinmantz's studio (WHITE LION, STYX), which was a ghost town, and my studio on the Southside that was filled with extracurricular activities during the whole process."

On working with guest musicians: "Fabulous rock musicians came by during these sessions to lend their magnificent skills such as members of CHEAP TRICK (Daxx Nielsen), Mike Portnoy and Steve Ramone."

The band plans to tour the U.S. and Europe in support of "Brainwashed Generation", once conditions allow touring activity to resume safely for fans and artists alike.

"Brainwashed Generation" track listing:

01. The Gospel

02. Fatal Distraction

03. I Got My Money Where My Mouth Is

04. Help I'm In Hell

05. It's All In Vain

06. Strangers In My Head

07. Drugland Weekend

08. Broken Love

09. Go…

10. Winding Road

Recording lineup:

Chip Z'nuff - Vocals/Bass

Tory Stoffregen - Lead Guitar

Alex Kane - Lead Guitar

Dan Hill - Drums

Special guests:

Mike Portnoy - Ringo / Beatles replica kit by Tama - Track 5

Daxx "Cheap Trick" Nielsen - Drums Tracks 2, 4, 7, 9

Steve Ramone - Guitar Tracks 2, 8

Tony Fennell - Guitar Track 3

Joel Norman - Piano Track 1

Ace Frehley - Inaudible Lead Guitar Track 7

Donnie Vie - Vox, Guitar Track 6

Vinnie Castaldo – Drums Track 6

Originally formed in 1984 in Chicago, ENUFF Z'NUFF received its big break in 1989 when its signed to Atco/Atlantic Records. The band's self-titled debut album was a monster hit and spawned two evergreen singles, "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle". Both received constant airplay on radio and heavy rotation on MTV, spending over 60 weeks in the Top 10. 1991 saw the band release their sophomore album, "Strength". The LP had more of a hard rock overtone and sustained the success achieved on the first album. The band made high-profile television and radio appearances on the likes of "David Letterman" and "Howard Stern" and was featured in Rolling Stone's Hot Issue as "The Next Big Thing". The band soldiered on during the new musical climates of the 1990s and went on to release another over a dozen more studio records.

