Listen To New DEEP PURPLE Single 'Nothing At All'

With the release of their 21st studio album "Whoosh!" approaching, legendary rockers DEEP PURPLE embark on the next part of their journey by releasing their new single, "Nothing At All", on July 10.

The lyrics of "Nothing At All" sound like an observation of what we humans have done to Mother Earth in our short time of existence.

After exploring the subject of time and space with "Throw My Bones" and following the concerned look into the future of the second single "Man Alive", "Nothing At All" brings a big philosophical question: is it really "nothing at all"?

With the videos for the two previous singles "Throw My Bones" and "Man Alive", DEEP PURPLE has sent its spaceman on a very special journey, and rumor has it that the spaceman's story is going to be continued soon.

"Whoosh!" will be released on August 7 via earMUSIC. The LP was once again helmed by Canadian producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER), who also worked on the band's last two studio albums, 2017's "Infinite" and 2013's "Now What?!" Together they created the most versatile album in their collaboration. DEEP PURPLE "stretched out in all directions" without any limitation, letting their creativity go.

"DEEP PURPLE is putting the Deep back into Purple" was the half-joking motto in the studio after the first songs made it clear that Ezrin and PURPLE were on their path to creating an album pushing the boundaries of time, while voicing their resentment about the current situation of the world and addressing all generations.

"Whoosh!" will be available as limited CD+DVD mediabook (including the one-hour feature "Roger Glover And Bob Ezrin In Conversation" and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 as video), 2LP+DVD edition, limited boxset and digital.

"We've included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin. We've always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience," said guitarist Steve Morse.

Track listing:

01. Throw My Bones

02. Drop The Weapon

03. We're All The Same In The Dark

04. Nothing At All

05. No Need To Shout

06. Step By Step

07. What The What

08. The Long Way Round

09. The Power Of The Moon

10. Remission Possible

11. Man Alive

12. And The Address

13. Dancing In My Sleep

