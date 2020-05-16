Listen To New AUTOGRAPH Single 'Souls On Fire'

Classic rockers AUTOGRAPH have just released their new single, "Souls On Fire", via EMP Label Group. Proceeds from the single, featuring artwork by Melody Myers (ELLEFSON, ALTITUDES AND ATTITUDE, ESCAPE THE FATE), will go to Trinity Health Of New England, benefitting front line nurses and health-care workers, with the ability to purchase PPE and other medical essentials.

The track is the first to feature new guitarist Jimi Bell (HOUSE OF LORDS, MAXX EXPLOSION), who replaced Steve Lynch in 2019. The current lineup features Bell alongside vocalist/guitarist Simon Daniels, founding bassist Randy Rand and drummer Marc Wieland.

Says Daniels: "The members of AUTOGRAPH would like to give our most sincere thanks to all the front-line nurses during this unprecedented time. Each of us is grateful for the commitment nurses provide across our nation. It is through their dedicated efforts, our loved ones affected with coronavirus are cared for and cured and able to be reunited with their families.

"It is in this spirit, that we invite you to download our newest release, 'Souls On Fire'. A portion of the proceeds will go to Trinity Health of NE to help reduce the suffering caused by this pandemic. Your active involvement will help stop this threat as profits will benefit front-line nurses, specifically, expanding Trinity Health's coronavirus response efforts through the ability to purchase large-scale provisions of PPE and other medical essentials.

"God bless everyone. Continue to stay safe and healthy. We hope you enjoy the newest single release.

"A brand-new era drawing near, as courage will outdo the fear…"

AUTOGRAPH released its comeback LP, "Get Off Your Ass", in 2017 via EMP Label Group, debuting on multiple Billboard charts, with the singles "Get Off Your Ass" and "Every Generation" reaching the Top 10 on the Mediabase classic rock charts.

