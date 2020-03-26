Listen To New AUGUST BURNS RED Song 'Paramount'

AUGUST BURNS RED's new song "Paramount" can be streamed below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming eighth full-length album, "Guardians", which will be released on April 3 via Fearless Records.

"'Paramount' is one of my favorite songs from 'Guardians'," says guitarist JB Brubaker. "It has that classic ABR sound with a bunch of tempo changes and different time signatures. But there's a recurring melody that glues the whole song together. I think this is a song that longtime fans of the band are going to love."

Drummer Matt Greiner adds: "At times over the last several years, I felt indifferent and uninterested towards the things that used to fuel me. I learned there is actually meaning in suffering. It's not random and without purpose. I found that the more I faced the fire, the more empathetic I became towards other people who are also hurting. I found meaning in the pain and stopped running from it. That's what 'Paramount' is about."

"Guardians" track listing:

01. The Narrative

02. Bones

03. Paramount

04. Defender

05. Lighthouse

06. Dismembered Memory

07. Ties That Bind

08. Bloodletter

09. Extinct by Instinct

10. Empty Heaven

11. Three Fountains

