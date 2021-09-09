Listen To METALLICA And MILEY CYRUS Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' On 'The Howard Stern Show'

METALLICA performed its classic song "Nothing Else Matters" with pop star Miley Cyrus on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" earlier today (Thursday, September 9). You can now listen to the performance below.

METALLICA and Miley's appearance was in celebration of release of the remastered deluxe box set of METALLICA's self-titled fifth album — also known as "The Black Album" — due on September 10 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Also included will be a companion set titled "The Metallica Blacklist", which will be packed with covers by major recording artists. Cyrus is among the 53 musicians included in the covers set, which will include her version of "Nothing Else Matters", also featuring Elton John, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith, frequent collaborator Andrew Watt and METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo.

Miley performed her version of "Nothing Else Matters" at the 2019 edition of U.K.'s Glastonbury festival.

Cyrus's live rendition of the METALLICA classic came five months after METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich said that he was "stunned" by her take on TEMPLE OF THE DOG's "Say Hello 2 Heaven" at the "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Back in January 2019, Ulrich took to his Instagram to post a photo of him backstage with Cyrus, along with the message: "Still stunned by your next level version of 'Say Hello 2 Heaven' for Chris! Beyond inspiring."

