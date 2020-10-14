Listen To LED ZEPPELIN's 'Immigrant Song' Japanese 7" Single

October 14, 2020 0 Comments

Listen To LED ZEPPELIN's 'Immigrant Song' Japanese 7" Single

Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Bonham and John Paul Jones released "Led Zeppelin III" 50 years ago in the U.S., on October 5, 1970, with the U.K. and other countries following a few weeks later. The band's third album in less than two years, it would top the charts in several countries — including the U.S. and the U.K. — on its way to selling more than 13 million copies worldwide. Beyond its overwhelming commercial success, the album also represented a turning point musically for LED ZEPPELIN as the group expanded its hard-hitting sound to embrace a wider range of styles on acoustic-based songs like "That's The Way", "Tangerine" and "Bron-Y-Aur-Stomp".

In celebration of the record's 50th anniversary, the band will reissue the Japanese version of the album's only single — "Immigrant Song" backed with the non-album track "Hey, Hey, What Can I Do" — on seven-inch vinyl. Limited to 19,700 copies, it comes in a sleeve that replicates the original artwork. The single will be released on January 15, 2021 and can be pre-ordered at www.ledzeppelin.com.

You can now listen to "Immigrant Song" and "Hey, Hey, What Can I Do" in the YouTube clip below.

"Immigrant Song" was a Top 20 hit in the U.S. and has gone on to become one of the band's most popular and enduring songs, currently ranking as their second most-streamed track worldwide. It's also had an enduring impact on pop culture thanks to several memorable appearances in blockbuster motion pictures such as "School Of Rock" and, most recently, in Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok".

"Immigrant Song" and its lyrical references to Norse mythology were inspired by the band's concert in Reykjavik, Iceland on June 22, 1970. Six days later, the song made its live debut in England at the Bath Festival Of Blues And Progressive Music. That fall, it would appear as the lead-off track on "Led Zeppelin III".

Following the whirlwind success of the band's first two albums and near constant touring, there was an initial rehearsal with Plant and Bonham where Page presented "Immigrant Song", "Friends" and what became "Out On The Tiles". Page and Plant then took to the now famous Bron-Yr-Aur cottage in Wales in 1970 to have a musical sabbatical. The remote 18th-century cottage — which lacked electricity and running water — became home to "That's The Way".

Page and Plant later convened with Bonham and Jones for rehearsals before recording began in earnest that May with engineer Andy Johns. The band recorded the album in several locations, including London's Olympic Studios and Island Studios. Following the recording sessions, Page, who produced the album, took the mixed master tapes to Ardent Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, to make the cut for vinyl. Fueled by classic tracks such as "Since I've Been Loving You", "Out On The Tiles" and "Celebration Day", "Led Zeppelin III" has been certified six times platinum in the U.S. alone while also achieving multi-platinum status in many other countries.

Beyond the music, the album is noteworthy for another reason — its innovative artwork. When it was originally released on vinyl, "Led Zeppelin III" came packaged in a gatefold sleeve, conceived by Page and designed by multi-media artist Zacron (a.k.a. Richard Drew), whom Page had met in the early 1960s when Drew was attending Kingston College Of Art. For his design, Zacron created a surreal collection of images (planes, birds and butterflies) surrounding several cutout holes. Behind the cover, he placed a rotating disc (volvelle or wheel chart) that featured more images, including photos of all four bandmembers. When the disc was turned by hand, different images would appear in the openings to create an interactive visual experience.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).