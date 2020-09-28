Listen To JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Read From His Autobiography 'Confess'

An excerpt from the audiobook version of JUDAS PRIEST frontman Rob Halford's upcoming autobiography, "Confess", can be heard using the SoundCloud widget below.

"Confess" will arrive on September 29 via Hachette Books. Pre-orders are now available at Amazon.

On August 5, Halford shared a photo of him in a recording booth, and he captioned it: "'Confess audio book recording done and dusted!'(preorder available now at all major online sites and bookstores)"

Known as "The Metal God" by his devoted, global fan base, Halford has always subverted the norm, and "Confess" will offer readers a compelling, heartfelt and honest look at the struggles Rob has faced with addiction and his sexuality as well as exploring his music and his many brushes with controversy.

Written with Ian Gittins, co-writer of "The Heroin Diaries" by Nikki Sixx, the book charts Halford's rock and roll lifestyle from the late eighties to the band's 50th anniversary in 2020.

Halford explained: "'Confess' is a unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to expose every facet of myself. Digging deep with nothing to hide and nothing to fear was in many ways exciting, fun, disturbing, terrifying and cathartic. I've held nothing back. It's time for me to 'Confess'."

Headline Publishing's publishing director Sarah Emsley, who acquired world rights from Dave Daniel at CSA for "Confess", said: "I have a real passion for warts-and-all, career-spanning autobiographies from icons of the music world and Rob Halford's story is truly incredible. Covering seven action-packed decades, the early material from 'Confess' is stunning. We cannot wait to publish Rob's book around the globe."

Last year, the JUDAS PRIEST singer confirmed that he was finally working on a book, after having previously insisted he would never do so because of privacy concerns.

In a recent interview with Robert Cavuoto of Sonic Perspectives, Halford stated about the book's title: "I would like to feel there are parts of this book which are relatable to others. Everybody is the same, as we all share similar life experiences. There are so many things that happen to us; we are almost identical no matter where we are from. I've traveled the world and seen how our music can touch people from all walks of life and professions. Confessing these stories or episodes is important, and it gives the reader a look-see into this guy that you only see from one point of view."

Asked if he has any regrets about sharing some of his stories with the world, his friends, his family and bandmates, Halford said: "That's a really great question. When I was sitting with [co-writer] Ian [Gittins, who also co-wrote The New York Times bestseller 'The Heroin Diaries' by Nikki Sixx], I was very open and honest. It just flows out of me. Being clean and sober for 30 years, I don't lie anymore, nor do I hold anything back. I like people to be the same towards me.

"I don't doubt for one minute that some people will be shocked by what's in 'Confess'. This is my life, and me telling you all the important parts of it. It's up to you to decide how to interrupt and utilize it.

"Going one step further, when I was having these long sessions with Ian, I would stop and go, 'Why did I say that?' particularly with some of the family incidents. I really had to let that go.

"The book isn't even out yet, and I think about it nearly every day," he continued. "I have to find a commonplace, because I am exposing parts of my life, which some people will be quite shocked. That's not my intent.

"When you are confessing, it's exactly what you are doing. To protect certain individuals, we just changed their names out of respect.

"It's crazy — some days I feel great that it's all out there. Some days I would like to rewrite a paragraph or part all over.

"I'm sure I'm not the first person who has made this kind of book.

"Quite frankly, if I weren't feeling that way, I would think there is something wrong with me.

"I'm a very emotional person. I'm still trying to find a settled place. That is why these interviews are good for me, as I can talk things out. Talking and communication are so vital to us in life, especially when we are trying to figure things out."

Halford is not the first member of PRIEST's classic lineup to release a book. Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing released his autobiography, "Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest", in September 2018 via Da Capo Press.

In 2009, original JUDAS PRIEST singer Al Atkins released his autobiography, titled "Dawn Of The Metal Gods: My Life In Judas Priest And Heavy Metal". JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill penned the foreword to the book, which was written with Neil Daniels — a freelance rock writer and heavy metal fan who befriended Atkins during the writing of Neil's book "The Story Of Judas Priest: Defenders Of The Faith" (Omnibus Press).

