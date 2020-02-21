Listen To EXHORDER's New Single 'The Man That Never Was'

February 21, 2020

Just days away from kicking off their U.S. tour with OVERKILL, thrash metal legends EXHORDER have debuted a brand-new single "The Man That Never Was". The groove-laden, face-melter was recorded during the sessions for the band's recently released album, "Mourn The Southern Skies", their first in nearly three decades. Fans can stream the track now and pick up a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl, featuring the b-side live version of "Legions Of Death" recorded live from Saint Vitus in New York, on the upcoming tour.

With a crushing, mid-tempo attack and a spitting vocal assault, "The Man That Never Was" gives a nod to EXHORDER's punk and hardcore roots. Once again, the band carries forth its mission as more of an experience than just another metal band. Hoax, conspiracy, hypocrisy, and treason fuel the lyrics into the classic rage that EXHORDER set out with in the mid-eighties. Even kings and queens have to live in fear…

EXHORDER's first album in 27 years, "Mourn The Southern Skies", was released last September via Nuclear Blast Records. The band now features founding members Vinnie La Bella (guitar) and Kyle Thomas (vocals) along with Jason Viebrooks (HEATHEN) on bass, Marzi Montazeri (ex-SUPERJOINT RITUAL, PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS) on guitar and Sasha Horn (FORBIDDEN) on drums.

"Mourn The Southern Skies" was recorded by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production and mixed and mastered by producer Jens Bogren (AMON AMARTH, OPETH, SEPULTURA) at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden.

EXHORDER released two albums in the early 1990s through the Roadrunner label — 1990's "Slaughter In The Vatican" and 1992's "The Law" — before breaking up, with Kyle going on to form FLOODGATE and also briefly appearing live as the vocalist for TROUBLE, which he later joined on a full-time basis (and is still a member of).

EXHORDER is cited by many as the originator of the riff-heavy power-groove approach popularized by PANTERA.

