LION'S SHARE Releases Re-Recorded Version Of 2001 Song 'Shotgun Messiah'

August 22, 2020 0 Comments

LION'S SHARE Releases Re-Recorded Version Of 2001 Song 'Shotgun Messiah'

Swedish heavy metal band LION'S SHARE has released a re-recorded version of its song "Shotgun Messiah", which originally appeared on the 2001 album "Entrance".

LION'S SHARE guitarist Lars Chriss commented: "Very cool to revisit this fan favorite with an updated production and our current sound nineteen years later. It's amazing how great it fits stylewise with our new songs that we've released over the last couple of years."

Added LION'S SHARE singer Nils Patrik Johansson: "Once again we invited Andy Loos (bass), and my son Nils Fredrik Johansson (drums), to help us out in the studio. The keyboards were kept from the original 'Entrance' recordings that the late Mats Olausson (Yngwie Malmsteen), did back in 2001."

The LION'S SHARE catalog features appearances by current and former members of KISS, MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, HAMMERFALL, SYMPHONY X, CHIMAIRA, THERION, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, CANDLEMASS and SORCERER. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (ARCH ENEMY, OPETH, SYMPHONY X, AMON AMARTH), Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy Award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (ROXETTE, EUROPE, GLENN HUGHES, ELECTRIC BOYS).

LION'S SHARE has so far released six albums, an EP and several digital singles worldwide. The band has toured in Europe with bands like MOTÖRHEAD, MANOWAR, DIO, SAXON, ICED EARTH, NEVERMORE, U.D.O., Dee Snider and has played many of the major festivals. A couple of years ago, Chriss and Johansson decided to keep LION'S SHARE as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).