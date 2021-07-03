LION'S SHARE Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Youphoria'

Swedish heavy metal band LION'S SHARE has made a new song, "Youphoria", available on streaming services and digital service providers.

LION'S SHARE guitarist Lars Chriss commented: "I think 'Youphoria' has a little bit of everything, with an epic catchy chorus, time and tempo changes and aggressive riffing."

LION'S SHARE singer Nils Patrik Johansson added: "We were very close to the final mix when we realized the song would sound even better in different key. We scrapped all the recordings and started from scratch. We even re-wrote the lyrical theme completely. I think it was worth all the extra work though, and the song is a great complement to the other singles we've released in the last couple of years."

In late 2018, LION'S SHARE released a new five-track EP, plus its complete catalog — remastered with new artwork — on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The band has since released a few more digital singles, some of which will and some of which won't end up on the forthcoming full-length album.

Both Johansson and Chriss remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep LION'S SHARE as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.

"We are aware our fans want a new album, and the plan was to release one in 2020, but we all know what happened then," they state. "We had just started playing live again with a couple of headline shows in Germany in March and were gearing up towards a new album and tour. Since we think it's very important to tour behind a new album, we just have to wait until things go back to 'normal' again". Until then, we plan to release a new single every two-three months and keep building our fan base."

The LION'S SHARE catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, HAMMERFALL, SYMPHONY X, CHIMAIRA, THERION, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, CANDLEMASS, etc. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (ARCH ENEMY, OPETH, SYMPHONY X, AMON AMARTH), Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy Award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (ROXETTE, EUROPE, Glenn Hughes).

LION'S SHARE has toured with bands like MOTÖRHEAD, MANOWAR, DIO, SAXON, ICED EARTH, NEVERMORE, U.D.O. (ex-ACCEPT), Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and has played many of the major rock and metal festivals.

