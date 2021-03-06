LION'S SHARE Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Under Attack'

Swedish heavy metal band LION'S SHARE has made a new song, "Under Attack", available on streaming services and digital service providers.

LION'S SHARE singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "It's about how complex everything is these days. It feels like we're at war all the time and every day — not so much the old fashioned way with guns and bombs. These days we're under virtual attacks with fake news, web criminality, terrorist attacks etc. We also have to deal with this brutal pandemic and the effects of climate change. We're under attack, that's for sure."

In late 2018, LION'S SHARE released a new five-track EP, plus its complete catalog — remastered with new artwork — on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The band have since released a few more digital singles, some of which will and some of which won't end up on the forthcoming full-length album.

LION'S SHARE guitarist Lars Chriss says: "We are aware our fans want a new album and the plan was to release one in 2020, but then COVID-19 came and put a stop to that. We had just started playing live again with a couple of headline shows in Germany in March and were gearing up towards a new album and tour. Since we think it's very important to tour behind a new album, we just have to wait until things go back to 'normal' again. Until then, we plan to release a new single every two-three months and keep building our fan base".

Both Johansson and Chriss remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep LION'S SHARE as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.

The LION'S SHARE catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, HAMMERFALL, SYMPHONY X, CHIMAIRA, THERION, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, CANDLEMASS, etc. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (ARCH ENEMY, OPETH, SYMPHONY X, AMON AMARTH), Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy Award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (ROXETTE, EUROPE, Glenn Hughes).

LION'S SHARE has toured with bands like MOTÖRHEAD, MANOWAR, DIO, SAXON, ICED EARTH, NEVERMORE, U.D.O., Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and has played many of the major rock and metal festivals.

"Under Attack" recording lineup:

Nils Patrik Johansson - vocals

Lars Chriss - guitar

Andy Loos - bass

Nils Fredrik Johansson - drums

