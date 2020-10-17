LION'S SHARE Releases New Single And Lyric Video, 'Aim Higher'

Swedish heavy metal band LION'S SHARE has made a new song, "Aim Higher", available on streaming services and digital service providers.

LION'S SHARE singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "In these strange days of COVID-19, we feel the time is right to give you a song with a positive touch. This is a song about you deciding your own destiny and that you can achieve whatever you want if you never give up, never take shit and believe in yourself."

In late 2018, LION'S SHARE released a new five-track EP, plus its complete catalog — remastered with new artwork — on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The band has since released a few more digital singles, some of which will and some of which won't end up on the forthcoming full-length album.

LION'S SHARE guitarist Lars Chriss says: "We had big plans for 2020, with a new album and everything. We had just done our first couple of live shows in many years this past March in Germany when the COVID-19 put stop to it all."

Both Johansson and Chriss remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep LION’S SHARE as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.

The LION'S SHARE catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, HAMMERFALL, SYMPHONY X, CHIMAIRA, THERION, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, CANDLEMASS, etc. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (ARCH ENEMY, OPETH, SYMPHONY X, AMON AMARTH), Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy Award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (ROXETTE, EUROPE, Glenn Hughes).

LION'S SHARE has toured with bands like MOTÖRHEAD, MANOWAR, DIO, SAXON, ICED EARTH, NEVERMORE, U.D.O., Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and has played many of the major rock and metal festivals.

