LION'S SHARE Releases Music Video For Cover Of 'Knock On Wood'

Swedish heavy metal band LION'S SHARE has made a cover version of the hit song "Knock On Wood" available on streaming services and digital service providers.

LION'S SHARE singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "We wanted to release something cool and unexpected as a Christmas gift to our fans. This song will be perfect cranked up loud at your New Year's Eve party. Who knows — maybe I'll crash your party as well, like I do in our new video."

LION'S SHARE guitarist Lars Chriss added: "I kept hearing the Amii Stewart version every time I turned on the radio in my car. After a while, I started thinking about 'Children Of The Grave' by BLACK SABBATH and how we could make this into a great hard rock version. Little by little, the arrangement started to take shape in my head. The song was a huge hit worldwide when Nils Patrik and I were teenagers and even went to Number One on Billboard. We hope our version will bring back a lot of great memories for people."

In late 2018, LION'S SHARE released a new five-track EP, plus its complete catalog — remastered with new artwork — on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The band have since released a few more digital singles, some of which will and some of which won't end up on the forthcoming full-length album.

Both Johansson and Chriss remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep LION'S SHARE as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.

"We are aware our fans want a new album and the plan was to release one in 2020, but we all know what happened then," they said. "We had just started playing live again with a couple of headline shows in Germany in March and were gearing up towards a new album and tour. Since we think it's very important to tour behind a new album, we just have to wait until things go back to 'normal' again. Until then, we plan to release a new single every 2-3 months and keep building our fan base."

The LION'S SHARE catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, HAMMERFALL, SYMPHONY X, CHIMAIRA, THERION, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, CANDLEMASS, etc. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (ARCH ENEMY, OPETH, SYMPHONY X, AMON AMARTH), Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy Award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (ROXETTE, EUROPE, Glenn Hughes).

LION'S SHARE has toured with bands like MOTÖRHEAD, MANOWAR, DIO, SAXON, ICED EARTH, NEVERMORE, U.D.O. (ex-ACCEPT), Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and has played many of the major rock and metal festivals.

