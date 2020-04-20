LINKIN PARK's 'Somewhere I Belong' Single Certified Silver In U.K.

April 20, 2020 0 Comments

LINKIN PARK's 'Somewhere I Belong' Single Certified Silver In U.K.

LINKIN PARK's "Somewhere I Belong" single has been certified silver in the U.K.

To earn a single certification for a single in the U.K., LINKIN PARK had to sell 200,000 units of the song.

The platinum, gold and silver certifications awarded by the British Phonographic Industry in recognition of sales milestones have included audio streaming data since June 2015, with 1,000 streams counting as one "sale."

"Somewhere I Belong" appears on LINKIN PARK's 2003 album "Meteora", which has been certified double platinum in the U.K.

LINKIN PARK's "Breaking The Habit" and "Faint" singles were also previously certified silver while "Numb" has gone platinum.

The band recently said it had some "special things planned" this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut album, "Hybrid Theory".

LINKIN PARK's YouTube channel boasts nearly 16 million subscribers, and the highest-viewed video on the channel is the official clip for "Numb", which has been seen 1.3 billion times.

Following the death of singer Chester Bennington in July 2017, fans of the group launched an unofficial campaign to get the "Numb" video to the one-billion milestone, a mission that was completed in November 2018.

LINKIN PARK has not performed together in public since October 2017, when the surviving members staged a tribute concert in Los Angeles to Bennington. The band has not officially announced whether it intends to carry on following the death of Bennington, who committed suicide at the age of 41.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).