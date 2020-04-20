LINKIN PARK's 'Somewhere I Belong' Single Certified Silver In U.K.

LINKIN PARK's "Somewhere I Belong" single has been certified silver in the U.K.

To earn a single certification for a single in the U.K., LINKIN PARK had to sell 200,000 units of the song.

The platinum, gold and silver certifications awarded by the British Phonographic Industry in recognition of sales milestones have included audio streaming data since June 2015, with 1,000 streams counting as one "sale."

"Somewhere I Belong" appears on LINKIN PARK's 2003 album "Meteora", which has been certified double platinum in the U.K.

LINKIN PARK's "Breaking The Habit" and "Faint" singles were also previously certified silver while "Numb" has gone platinum.

The band recently said it had some "special things planned" this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut album, "Hybrid Theory".

LINKIN PARK's YouTube channel boasts nearly 16 million subscribers, and the highest-viewed video on the channel is the official clip for "Numb", which has been seen 1.3 billion times.

Following the death of singer Chester Bennington in July 2017, fans of the group launched an unofficial campaign to get the "Numb" video to the one-billion milestone, a mission that was completed in November 2018.

LINKIN PARK has not performed together in public since October 2017, when the surviving members staged a tribute concert in Los Angeles to Bennington. The band has not officially announced whether it intends to carry on following the death of Bennington, who committed suicide at the age of 41.

