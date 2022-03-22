LINKIN PARK's 'Numb' Surpasses One Billion Streams On SPOTIFY

LINKIN PARK's hit song "Numb" has surpassed one billion views on Spotify. It's the band's second track to reach that mark, following on from "In The End" which hit the milestone last June.
Back in November 2018, the music video for "Numb" surpassed one billion views on YouTube. Following the death of singer Chester Bennington in July 2017, fans of the group launched an unofficial campaign to get the "Numb" video to that milestone, a mission that was completed nearly a year and a half later.
"Numb" is taken from LINKIN PARK's 2003 sophomore album "Meteora". It was the 13th and final song on the LP and was released as the third single from the record. It topped the Alternative chart for 12 weeks and the Rock chart for three. The video, directed by band DJ Joe Hahn, is the oldest uploaded clip on YouTube to cross the one-billion mark.
The song was remixed as "Numb/Encore", a collaboration between the band and rapper Jay-Z. Featured on the album "Collision Course", it was a massive hit for both artists and earned them the Grammy Award for "Best Rap/Sung Collaboration."
LINKIN PARK vocalist Mike Shinoda recalled a while back that "Numb/Encore" was one of the first things he came up with when the band was first approached to work with Jay-Z. "I was on the road at the time," he said. "I immediately opened up my laptop and went to the store and bought his a capellas, and I made basically the single and the B-side, I made 'Numb/Encore' and sent them to him. So we were off to a good start and we basically just started this kind of working relationship from there."
LINKIN PARK has not performed together in public since October 2017, when the surviving members staged a tribute concert in Los Angeles to Bennington. The band has not officially announced whether it intends to carry on following the death of Bennington, who committed suicide in July 2017 at the age of 41.
.@linkinpark's #Numb has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.
○#LinkinPark #Meteora #MakeChesterProud #Spotify pic.twitter.com/5Ira8TaqDB
— Linkin Park Billboard (@linkinparkbb) March 18, 2022
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).