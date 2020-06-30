LINKIN PARK's MIKE SHINODA To Release Album Of Instrumentals Inspired By His TWITCH Live Streams

LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda will release a new solo record, "Dropped Frames, Vol. 1", on July 10 via his Kenji Kobayashi Productions label. The LP will feature the first batch of instrumentals inspired by Shinoda's live Twitch streams from his home studio, with assistance from his fans.

"'Dropped Frames' is just as much about the live channel as it is about the 'album," Mike said in a statement. "The collection of songs is a highlight reel of the tracks I make on the channel, but a big part of the experience is the stream itself.

"When I start, I usually have very little idea of where it will go. What comes out is a product of the viewers' suggestions, my spur-of-the-moment ideas, and whatever inexplicable magic is floating in between."

You can now listen to the first three songs from "Dropped Frames, Vol. 1" — "Open Door", "Osiris" and "Super Galaxtica" — below.

"Dropped Frames, Vol. 1" track listing:

01. Open Door

02. Super Galaxtica

03. Duckbot

04. Cupcake Cake

05. El Rey Demonio

06. Doodle Buzz

07. Channeling Pt. 1 (feat. Dan Mayo)

08. Osiris

09. Babble Bobble

10. Session McSessionface

11. Neon Crickets

12. Booty Down

Mike's full-length solo album called "Post Traumatic", came out last year. Some of the disc was inspired by the death mnearly three years ago of LINKIN PARK singer Chester Bennington. The latter was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home on July 20, 2017 after hanging himself. LINKIN PARK headlined an all-star tribute concert for Bennington in October 2017 in Los Angeles but has not announced any future plans for recording or touring.

