LINKIN PARK's MIKE SHINODA Releases Official Music Video For 'Open Door' Solo Single

July 10, 2020 0 Comments

LINKIN PARK's MIKE SHINODA Releases Official Music Video For 'Open Door' Solo Single

LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda has just released a new solo record, "Dropped Frames, Vol. 1", via his Kenji Kobayashi Productions label. The LP features the first batch of instrumentals inspired by Shinoda's live Twitch streams from his home studio, with assistance from his fans.

"'Dropped Frames' is just as much about the live channel as it is about the 'album," Mike said in a statement. "The collection of songs is a highlight reel of the tracks I make on the channel, but a big part of the experience is the stream itself.

"When I start, I usually have very little idea of where it will go. What comes out is a product of the viewers' suggestions, my spur-of-the-moment ideas, and whatever inexplicable magic is floating in between."

The official music video for the first single from "Dropped Frames, Vol. 1", a song called "Open Door", can be seen below.

"Dropped Frames, Vol. 1" track listing:

01. Open Door
02. Super Galaxtica
03. Duckbot
04. Cupcake Cake
05. El Rey Demonio
06. Doodle Buzz
07. Channeling Pt. 1 (feat. Dan Mayo)
08. Osiris
09. Babble Bobble
10. Session McSessionface
11. Neon Crickets
12. Booty Down

Mike's full-length solo album called "Post Traumatic", came out last year. Some of the disc was inspired by the death mnearly three years ago of LINKIN PARK singer Chester Bennington. The latter was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home on July 20, 2017 after hanging himself. LINKIN PARK headlined an all-star tribute concert for Bennington in October 2017 in Los Angeles but has not announced any future plans for recording or touring.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).