LINKIN PARK's MIKE SHINODA Pokes Fun At Coronavirus Panic Buying

LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda has poked fun at panic buyers who are snatching up food and cleaning supplies in bulk amid the outbreak of coronavirus.
Grocery store chains around the globe have experienced a rush in the past week thanks to the pandemic, with an onslaught of shoppers stripping the shelves of some items.
Earlier today, Mike took to his Twitter to share a message he received from his wife, Anna Shinoda. He wrote: "HA...from the store, @AnnaShinoda said people are 'not Mushroom Soup Desperate.'" He then asked his one million Twitter followers: "What other stuff are people NOT stockpiling?"
On Wednesday (March 11), the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, with director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning that he was "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction" by the authorities.
The WHO said a vast majority of coronavirus patients recover: those with mild illnesses in two weeks, while those with more severe symptoms may require three to six weeks.
In the U.S., the number of known coronavirus cases has reached at least 2,100, with some modeling studies suggesting the U.S. — if its residents don't take preventive measures — will have more than 8,000 cases by next week, 40,000 cases in two weeks, and nearly 150,000 cases by the end of the month.
HA...from the store, @AnnaShinoda said people are “not Mushroom Soup Desperate.” ? What other stuff are people NOT stockpiling?
— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) March 14, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).