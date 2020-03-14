LINKIN PARK's MIKE SHINODA Pokes Fun At Coronavirus Panic Buying

LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda has poked fun at panic buyers who are snatching up food and cleaning supplies in bulk amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Grocery store chains around the globe have experienced a rush in the past week thanks to the pandemic, with an onslaught of shoppers stripping the shelves of some items.

Earlier today, Mike took to his Twitter to share a message he received from his wife, Anna Shinoda. He wrote: "HA...from the store, @AnnaShinoda said people are 'not Mushroom Soup Desperate.'" He then asked his one million Twitter followers: "What other stuff are people NOT stockpiling?"

On Wednesday (March 11), the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, with director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning that he was "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction" by the authorities.

The WHO said a vast majority of coronavirus patients recover: those with mild illnesses in two weeks, while those with more severe symptoms may require three to six weeks.

In the U.S., the number of known coronavirus cases has reached at least 2,100, with some modeling studies suggesting the U.S. — if its residents don't take preventive measures — will have more than 8,000 cases by next week, 40,000 cases in two weeks, and nearly 150,000 cases by the end of the month.

